APRA releases enhanced quarterly insurance statistics
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its suite of quarterly industry aggregate insurance statistical publications with enhanced content and presentation.
The first edition of the enhanced quarterly publications includes data for the September 2023, December 2023 and March 2024 reporting periods.
Copies of the publications are available on the APRA website from the below links:
