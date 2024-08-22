Gamechanger: Companies Partner To Launch App To Secure Elections, Protect Poll Workers, Restore American Confidence

Dan Kerning, CEO of Webhouse, is spearheading a patriotic initiative to apply physical and technological applications to help ensure election integrity.

UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Reyes, owner of the 1776 Project, which owns Law Enforcement Today , The Police Tribune, and Blue Lives Matter social media, has been inundated with requests from the public to find solutions to the election process to ensure it is fair, safe, and secure. Law Enforcement Today also has a board of advisors who are the heads of the largest police organizations in the world.With such a daunting task that lay ahead of him, Reyes came up with a solution that would do exactly that. Find an advanced technology company that is fully capable of applying physical and technological measures to ensure the election process is fairly and safely executed.“After meeting with Dan Kerning and his team, we recognized that this was the technology needed to help provide safety and security for poll workers while simultaneously helping protect election integrity,” Reyes said.CEO of Webhouse , Dan Kerning, is genuinely interested in election integrity, regardless of the outcome.“Let me be clear, my company will be involved as long as this is a project that unites instead of divides. I want to make sure that our organization and the brilliant technology we created could help restore the faith of all Americans in our country,” Kerning said.Both Reyes and Kerning recognize the growing and troubling divide within America. They feel that a fair, just, safe, and secure election process is just what America needs to bring everyone together.“There's no better app or technology on the market. And in a show of the commitment to the cause from both of our organizations, Dan's company fronted all of the costs... and The 1776 Project will not make a penny on this initiative,” Reyes said.Webhouse is a service-connected disabled veteran-owned business. To learn more about Dan Kerning and Webhouse, visit https://webhse.com/ For press inquiries please contact Allison Pagluighi by email at allison@thesilentpartnermarketing.com

