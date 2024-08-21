Individual Press Release-MVC August 19, 2024

Submit Release
Maryland State Police News Release

On Monday August 19, 2024, at approximately 6:01 pm, Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on New Market Turner Rd, in Mechanicsville,. Preliminary investigation revealed a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of vehicle 1, 2002 Pontiac Grand Am was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of vehicle 2, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

 

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper First Class John Engleman at johnd.engleman@maryland.gov and reference 24-MSP-027066. You can also contact the Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 x0 to report any information.

 

