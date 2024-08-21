MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 8/21/24

August 21, 2024

On 8/19/2024, S/T Oyler responded to the Harris Teeter parking lot in California MD for the report of a verbal domestic. Upon further investigation CDS was observed in plain sight. It was determined the female subject Hulce, Leisha Kurlansik, 64 of Welcome, MD was in possession of CDS. Hulce was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: possession-not cannabis.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 8/15/2024, Huici, Robert Miguell ., 38 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Bender

On 8/18/2024, Dyson, Kevin Darnell, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr McLean

On 8/19/2024, Garcia Peraza, Wildrin Jeroleny, 26 of Greenbelt, MD arrested by Tpr Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 8/19/2024, Hogan, Patrick Timothy, 32 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Lagchu for driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization.