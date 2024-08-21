Gov. Pillen Makes Appointment to Subdivision 4 NPPD Board   

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Kirk Olson to the NPPD Board of Directors for Subdivision 4.

 

Olson is president of Olson Farms, Inc. of North Platte, which he owns and operates. He’s also one of the founders for Sustainable Beef, also in North Platte. Olson has served on the boards for Mid America Bio Energy, Nebraska International Port of the Plains and NEBRASKAland Days.   

 

Subdivision 4 includes Lincoln, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, and Red Willow counties.

