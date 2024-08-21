Sundance Institute Wraps 2024 Mentorship Initiative Focused on Hawaiian Filmmakers with Honolulu-Based Indigenous Program Intensive, Sundance Shorts Film Tour

Posted on Aug 21, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: February 21, 2024

Fellowship grants for participating artists made possible with support by Robert and Linda Nichols and program support by DBEDT Creative Industries Division

HONOLULU—Advancing mentorship opportunities for emerging Native Hawaiian filmmakers currently living in Hawaii, the Sundance Institute’s 2024 Indigenous Program wraps its short film-focused intensive in Honolulu—the Sundance Indigenous Intensive x Hawaii. Following a call earlier this summer for Kānaka Maoli applicants to submit short narrative scripts and nonfiction project pitch decks, five applicants were accepted and invited to three days of specialized workshops at the CreativeSpace Studio at Entrepreneurs Sandbox, Kakaako. These intensive sessions with Sundance mentors provided one-on-one feedback featuring Hawaii-based filmmakers and film and creative content industry professionals. The program is supported by Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Creative Industries Division (CID) and long-time supporters of the local film, media and arts community, Linda and Robert Nichols.

The 2024 Sundance Indigenous Intensive x Hawaii is a continuation of a vibrant Hawaii connection cultivated with the Sundance Institute over the years together with a collective of community organizations focused on fostering opportunities for local creative intellectual property development. Said Sundance Indigenous Program Director, Adam Piron, “We’re thrilled to come back to Hawaii and to meet Native Hawaiian artists where they’re at creatively, and more importantly to listen to their needs and how we can deepen our support for their work and creative practices.”

Coinciding with the intensive, a special screening of short films from the 2024 Sundance Institute Indigenous Film Tour featuring a selection of eight shorts was presented at the Entrepreneurs Sandbox on Wednesday evening, August 14th. The screening event included a networking reception for the invited guests, comprising Native Hawaiian filmmakers, student filmmakers from University of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific University, as well as individuals active in local production and film education. The Sundance Institute Indigenous Film Tour screenings are supported by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

“The Sundance Institute’s rich history of supporting opportunities for talented indigenous directors and screenwriters is wonderfully aligned with the efforts of a Hawaii hui of community partners, educators and advocates committed to championing the voices of Kānaka Maoli creatives on a global stage. While this year’s intensive is wrapping, our important work continues to open access to mentorship, training, creative spaces and industry connections not only for this tremendous cohort of program fellows, but also future generations of indigenous artists across a spectrum of creative and cultural disciplines.” said CID Chief Officer, Georja Skinner.

From labs and fellowships to screenings and gatherings around the world, the Sundance Institute Indigenous Program’s offerings are designed in response to the specific needs of Native and Indigenous storytellers. The five Sundance Indigenous Intensive x Hawaii 2024 Fellows and their projects include:

Kapena Liu with Olelo Kupuna: Liu’s project is a nonfiction short that dives into the traditional Hawaiian language and the history that led to its current state. A filmmaker based in Mililani, Oahu, Liu made his directorial debut in 2023 with his film Blue Fish. His work explores themes influenced by his family, community, and everyday life in modern Hawaii.

William “Billy” Roehl with Just A Rock: After losing a precious possession, a young nurse blames his bad luck on a cursed lava rock. Determined to set things right, he risks missing out on the gifts in front of him. Roehl is a published marine biologist and merman. Born in Oregon, he spent summers in Kahaluu and Manoa with the Hawaiian and Chinese sides of his family. From fishermen on both maternal and paternal lineages, his love of the ocean runs deep and is reflected in his work and art.

Taylour Chang with Untitled Pana Oahu Film Project: A meditation on pre-contact ceremonial sites of Oahu — inspired by and building upon the work of photographer Jan Becket. Chang currently serves as Director of Public Programs and Community Engagement at Bishop Museum. From 2013–2022, she was Curator of Film and Performance at the Honolulu Museum of Art and Director of Doris Duke Theatre. Past films include short documentaries and narrative period pieces.

Conrad Lihilihi with Island Fever: With another pandemic on the horizon, disgruntled Hawaiian tour guide Greg Alaka‘i must reconnect to the power and self-sufficiency of how his ancestors lived in order to survive the impending apocalypse. Lihilihi is an award-winning writer, director, and editor who explores culture and identity through various forms and genres. He’s currently a staff Assistant Editor at Warner Brothers and produces Mixed Plate Storytime, which encourages literacy with Hawaii children’s books.

Pumehana Cabral with Becoming My Own Ahupuaʻa: This experimental short tells the story of one queer Kanaka reconnecting with culture and home through becoming their own refuge. We experience their journey through movement, mixed media, and a range of Native Hawaiian practices, moolelo (stories), and beliefs. M. Kaleipumehana Cabral (Pumehana) is a queer Kanaka who has navigated in and out of diaspora. As an MSW (Master of Social Work) and proud Kanaka ʻŌiwi, Cabral’s life centers on social justice and community-building with other māhū and BIPOC.

PHOTO AND VIDEO: Assets and soundbites are available here courtesy DBEDT/Creative Industries.

About the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

About the Creative Industries Division (CID)

CID, a division within DBEDT, is the state’s lead agency dedicated to advocating for and accelerating the growth of Hawaii’s creative entrepreneurs, while maintaining a thriving film industry. Through initiatives, program development, and strategic partnerships, the division and its branches implement activities to expand the business development, global export and investment capacity of Hawaii’s arts, culture, music, film, literary, publishing, digital and new media industries.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Georja Skinner

Chief Officer, Creative Industries Division

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

808-586-2590

Susan Wright

Becker Communications

808-799-4293