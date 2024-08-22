Donna’s Recipe Unveils the Whipped Vanilla Cream Collection: The Perfect Topping for Healthy, Delicious Hair

Whipped Vanilla Cream Collection

Donna’s Recipe, the vegan hair care brand co-founded by Emmy Award winner and social personality Tabitha Brown launched a new collection, Whipped Vanilla Cream.

‘What’s better than sweet potato pie?’ Sweet potato pie with Whipped Vanilla Cream on top! It is with pleasure that we give our customers what they have been asking for!” — Tabitha Brown, co-founder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna’s Recipe, the beloved vegan hair care brand co-founded by Emmy Award winner and social media personality Tabitha Brown and social entrepreneur Gina Woods, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest collection, Whipped Vanilla Cream. This delectable new line, made with real vanilla and biotin, is designed to elevate your hair care routine with products that soothe, strengthen, and promote healthy, luscious hair.

Key Ingredients, Real Results

The Whipped Vanilla Cream Collection harnesses the power of two-star ingredients:

-Vanilla: Not just a treat for your senses, vanilla is known for its soothing properties, reducing scalp inflammation and irritation to promote healthier hair growth.

-Biotin: A must-have for stronger, thicker hair, biotin helps prevent breakage and encourages fuller, more resilient locks.

The Collection

-Whipped Vanilla Cream Edge Gel ($10.99, 3oz | 85g): Say goodbye to flaking with this nourishing edge gel that provides a long-lasting hold, enhances shine, and keeps edges smooth without damage.

-Whipped Vanilla Cream Curl Defining Mousse ($15.99, 8.5oz | 251ml): Reveal beautifully defined curls with this lightweight, crunch-free mousse that delivers soft, touchable hold for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

-Whipped Vanilla Cream Blow Dry & Heat Protectant Spray ($15.99, 5.5fl oz | 165ml): Protect your hair from heat up to 450°F while reducing drying time and banishing frizz with this feather-light, anti-frizz spray.

-Whipped Vanilla Cream Curl Enhancing Gel ($15.99, 10oz | 290g): Enhance your natural curls or create sleek styles with this non-flaking, non-sticky gel that offers long-lasting definition and shine, even in humid conditions.

A Sweet Addition to Your Hair Journey

"Our beloved customers, whom we fondly refer to as Donna's Cousins, have made their voices heard, and we've responded," says Gina Woods, Co-Founder of Donna’s Recipe. "Different products are more effective at various stages of our hair journey. It was essential for us to provide a wide range of options tailored to individual hair needs, reinforcing our commitment to supporting one another on this healthy hair care journey."

Adding her signature warmth, co-founder Tabitha Brown shares, “Building a brand story is so important as we continue to expand Donna’s Recipe. So I ask you, ‘What’s better than sweet potato pie?’ Sweet potato pie with Whipped Vanilla Cream on top! It is with pleasure that we give our customers what they have been asking for, and the new Whipped Vanilla Cream collection is sure to add to their hair satisfaction!”

The Perfect Topping for Healthy, Delicious Hair

Vegan, cruelty-free, and crafted with clean ingredients, the Whipped Vanilla Cream Collection is as kind to your hair as it is to the planet. Free from sulfates, silicones, parabens, and more, this collection is color-safe and suitable for all hair types.

The much-anticipated collection launched on DonnasRecipe.com and Amazon on August 16th and exclusively launches with Ulta Beauty on September 22nd in stores and online.

About Donna’s Recipe:

Founded in 2020, Donna’s Recipe is a premium, vegan hair care brand that celebrates the beauty and diversity of all hair types. With a mission to deliver nourishing, effective solutions, the brand has quickly become a favorite for those seeking high-quality, plant-based products. Available at Target, Ulta Beauty, Amazon and online at www.DonnasRecipe.com. Donna’s Recipe continues to set the standard for vegan hair care.

