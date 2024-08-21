Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,462 in the last 365 days.

DU QUOIN STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES 2024 THEME DAYS

Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair announces theme days for 2024.


"Theme days highlight the diversity of the Du Quoin State Fair and celebrate everything we have to offer over the next 11 days," said Luke Davison, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. "We continuously pursue opportunities to improve the Du Quoin State Fair and to broaden our lineup with an emphasis on agriculture, our state's number one industry."


Here is the complete list of the 2024 Du Quoin State Fair theme days:


Friday, August 23 - Family Night

Saturday, August 24 - Governor's Day

Sunday, August 25 - Veterans Day

Monday, August 26 - Agriculture Youth Day

Tuesday, August 27 - Republican Day

Wednesday, August 28 - Senior Day

Thursday, August 29 - Sponsor Appreciation Day

Friday, August 30 - Illinois Tourism Day

Saturday, August 31 - Coal Heritage Day / SIU Day

Sunday, September 1 - First Responder Day

Monday, September 2 - Labor Day


The Du Quoin State Fair ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. with the Twilight Parade stepping off at 6 p.m. The grand marshal of the parade is 4-H.


Admission to the fair is free, and parking is free on August 23. For remaining fair dates, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates. Please visit dsf.illinois.gov for additional information including seasonal parking and handicap parking details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DU QUOIN STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES 2024 THEME DAYS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more