DU QUOIN STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES 2024 THEME DAYS
Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair announces theme days for 2024.
"Theme days highlight the diversity of the Du Quoin State Fair and celebrate everything we have to offer over the next 11 days," said Luke Davison, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. "We continuously pursue opportunities to improve the Du Quoin State Fair and to broaden our lineup with an emphasis on agriculture, our state's number one industry."
Here is the complete list of the 2024 Du Quoin State Fair theme days:
Friday, August 23 - Family Night
Saturday, August 24 - Governor's Day
Sunday, August 25 - Veterans Day
Monday, August 26 - Agriculture Youth Day
Tuesday, August 27 - Republican Day
Wednesday, August 28 - Senior Day
Thursday, August 29 - Sponsor Appreciation Day
Friday, August 30 - Illinois Tourism Day
Saturday, August 31 - Coal Heritage Day / SIU Day
Sunday, September 1 - First Responder Day
Monday, September 2 - Labor Day
The Du Quoin State Fair ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. with the Twilight Parade stepping off at 6 p.m. The grand marshal of the parade is 4-H.
