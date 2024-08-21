DU QUOIN STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES 2024 THEME DAYS

Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair announces theme days for 2024.





"Theme days highlight the diversity of the Du Quoin State Fair and celebrate everything we have to offer over the next 11 days," said Luke Davison, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. "We continuously pursue opportunities to improve the Du Quoin State Fair and to broaden our lineup with an emphasis on agriculture, our state's number one industry."





Here is the complete list of the 2024 Du Quoin State Fair theme days:





Friday, August 23 - Family Night

Saturday, August 24 - Governor's Day

Sunday, August 25 - Veterans Day

Monday, August 26 - Agriculture Youth Day

Tuesday, August 27 - Republican Day

Wednesday, August 28 - Senior Day

Thursday, August 29 - Sponsor Appreciation Day

Friday, August 30 - Illinois Tourism Day

Saturday, August 31 - Coal Heritage Day / SIU Day

Sunday, September 1 - First Responder Day

Monday, September 2 - Labor Day





The Du Quoin State Fair ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. with the Twilight Parade stepping off at 6 p.m. The grand marshal of the parade is 4-H.



