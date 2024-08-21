U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Don Bacon for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Don Bacon to represent Nebraska’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Don Bacon has been a champion in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as tax reform and reducing the regulatory burdens on small businesses and job creators across Nebraska," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Bacon in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest pro-business organization,” said Rep. Bacon. “I am honored to have their endorsement as we work to cut taxes, roll back burdensome regulation, create jobs, and get America’s economy moving again.”

