U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Tony Gonzales for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Tony Gonzales to represent Texas’ Twenty-Third Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Tony Gonzales in Texas’ Twenty-Third Congressional District," said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the Chamber's Regional Team. "Representative Gonzales has been a champion for trade, improving infrastructure and security at land ports and taking care of veterans, and he is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

“Free enterprise is at the core of the American Dream. I’m proud to champion pro-business policies in Congress and am honored to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for these efforts,” said Representative Tony Gonzales. “I look forward to continuing our partnership to advance measures that support a strong economy and the spirit of entrepreneurship.”

