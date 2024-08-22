Rootstock Software to Showcase ERP Innovations and Host Exclusive Events at IMTS 2024

Rootstock Manufacturing ERP Logo Meet Rootstock at IMTS 2024

Manufacturers can learn how Rootstock’s Signal Chain Decisioning Platform helps navigate today’s latest industry challenges

Rootstock is excited to engage with IMTS attendees, offering our depth of expertise in leveraging ERP and AI capabilities to navigate today’s volatile market with greater control and agility.” — Stu Johnson, VP of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing ERP space, will showcase its latest ERP capabilities at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago from Sept 9th to 14th. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Rootstock experts, explore its groundbreaking AIRS (AI from Rootstock) solution, and participate in Rootstock’s exclusive onsite events."Every two years, IMTS serves as the forum that brings industry visionaries together to discuss the transformative power of digital technologies in manufacturing. Hosted in Chicago—with its rich history in diverse manufacturing sectors from metalworking and machinery to food processing and electronics—this year’s event is certain to pull from a vibrant community," said Stu Johnson ( https://www.rootstock.com/author/stu-johnson/ ), Vice President of Product Marketing at Rootstock Software. “Our team is excited to engage with this global audience, offering a depth of expertise in how to leverage ERP and AI capabilities to navigate today’s volatile market conditions with greater control and agility."Rootstock will also be discussing tech strategies in light of its 2024 Manufacturing Technology Survey Results . “Our survey revealed that a growing number of manufacturers feel they have fallen behind their peers in terms of overall digital transformation and impactful adoption of AI. This insight has been a contributing factor behind our decision to launch the AIRS Center of Excellence, a resource dedicated to equipping manufacturers with the strategies and tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape.”Manufacturing professionals who are attending IMTS are encouraged to meet and engage with Rootstock’s team in the following ways:• Drop by our booth to discuss the Signal Chain Decisioning Platform . Attendees can stop by the Rootstock booth (#135640) to learn how the company is helping customers build a Signal Chain Decisioning Platform. This platform leverages AI and predictive analytics to empower manufacturers with real-time insights across their demand and supply chains. Rootstock can demonstrate how its AI capabilities will enable next-generation MRP++ capabilities, designed to predict lead times, optimize resource allocation, and reduce waste. With these cutting-edge capabilities, attendees can see why Rootstock was named the Gold StevieAward Winner for Best Cloud ERP and a Partner in Collaborative Innovation in the 2024 Manufacturing Leadership Awards.• Attend our Thought Leadership Session. Stu Johnson will be presenting with Rootstock customer, Sean O’Meara, CIO at Girtz Industries ( http://www.girtzindustries.com/ ), in the Smart Manufacturing Theater on Sept. 12, 1:00 pm CT. The session, "Smart Manufacturing Platform of the Possible – The Girtz Journey,” will highlight the critical role of a platform strategy, the integration of AI, and the function of a modern ERP as the "traffic cop" to enhance operational efficiency.• Signup for Rootstock’s Onsite Events. Rootstock is also hosting an exclusive Chicago Dinner Cruise on Monday, Sept. 9th at 6:00 pm CT. This event will provide attendees with a unique networking opportunity, combining business and pleasure on the Chicago River. Space is limited, and RSVPs are subject to approval. Guests will enjoy a gourmet plated dinner, an open bar, live DJ entertainment, and stunning views of Chicago’s skyline. The cruise offers a relaxed setting to engage with peers and industry experts while also discussing how Rootstock ERP and AI can transform manufacturing operations.If you’re not attending IMTS but want to meet Rootstock experts, be sure to check out the company’s other upcoming events at https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/ or schedule a demo here: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

