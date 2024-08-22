Next Glass Announces Untappd For Business Mobile App Update To Transform On-The-Go Menu Management

The new Untappd for Business mobile app is available now on iOS and Android devices. Untappd for Business customers can expect intuitive menu, event, and venue management on the go with this app overhaul.

This fresh take on mobile venue management from the industry-leading food and beverage menu publishing solution promises an enhanced user experience.

This update not only streamlines menu management but also provides valuable insights, customer interaction, and event promotion capabilities that redefine the user experience.” — Tony Fuger - Director of Product, Next Glass

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Glass and Untappd for Business , the global leader in digital beer, food, wine, and liquor menus , serving nearly 20,000 customers across 75 countries, are excited to announce the release of a major mobile app update designed to enhance the user experience and deliver unparalleled convenience for users too busy to be tethered to a desk.The latest version of Untappd for Business introduces a completely redesigned user interface, making it more efficient and intuitive for businesses to manage their menus on the go. This update brings several key features, including the ability to interact with customers who have made Untappd check-ins both on and off-premise while providing the ability to dive into robust insights about their venue and local consumer trends. Businesses can also use the updated Untappd for Business mobile app to create and share events with the Untappd community to increase awareness and foot traffic.“We are thrilled to launch this major update to the Untappd for Business mobile app,” said Tony Fuger, Director of Product at Next Glass. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a more efficient and intuitive experience for our customers, empowering them to easily make real-time updates to their menus from any mobile device. This update not only streamlines menu management but also provides valuable insights, customer interaction, and event promotion capabilities that redefine the user experience.”Untappd for Business continues to innovate and provide valuable tools for its global customers, helping them stay ahead in a competitive industry. This update is part of Next Glass’ ongoing commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of restaurants, bars, breweries, and retail venues worldwide.The new Untappd for Business mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices worldwide through the Apple App and Google Play Store. Businesses looking to try Untappd for Business can start a free trial at https://utfb.untappd.com About Next GlassFounded in 2013, Next Glass provides software and services that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. It offers a variety of leading software and content platforms to consumers, retailers, and brewers, including:Consumers: Untappd, BeerAdvocate, Hop CultureRetailers: Untappd for BusinessBrewers: Ollie (brewery management platform)For more information, please visit www.NextGlass.co

