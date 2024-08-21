Lebanon License Office Transitioning to a New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Lebanon License Office has been awarded to License Office Services, LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Please note the current location 219 N Adams Avenue, Suite F, Lebanon, Mo., 65536) will close on Tuesday, August 20th to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment. The office will reopen on Friday, August 23rd. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the telephone number will be 417-532-5075.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Buffalo License Office – 1350 S Ash, Suite C, Buffalo, Mo., 65622

Marshfield License Office – 101 E Jefferson, Marshfield, Mo., 65706

Camdenton License Office – 108 Cecil Street, Suite H, Camdenton, Mo., 65020

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

###