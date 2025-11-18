Hermitage License Office Set to Close

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is announcing the temporary closure of the license office in Hermitage. This office is located at 2313 Oakwood Circle, and will close at end of business on Friday, November 21, until further notice.

DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Osceola License Office – 210 Olive Street

Warsaw License Office – 237 West Main Street

Camdenton License Office – 1161 North Business Route

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Go to our online system to obtain information regarding

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

###