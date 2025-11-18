Lamar License Office Set to Close

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is announcing the temporary closure of the license office in Lamar, Missouri. This office is located at 208 West 12th Street and will close at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, until further notice.

DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Nevada License Office – 409 East Austin Boulevard

Carthage License Office – 1429 Hazel Street

Greenfield License Office – 309 West Water Street

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at: dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates.

registration renewal requirements.

— Go to our online system to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department's chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Customers may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

