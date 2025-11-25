Nevada License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Nevada License Office. The contract has been awarded to

CM Barker, LLC.

The license office, located at 409 East Austin Boulevard, will close at the end of business on Tuesday, December 2 and reopen on Friday, December 5, at the same location. The hours

of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Phone: (417) 448-5705.

While the office is closed for transition, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Butler License Office – 105 North Orange Street

Osceola License Office – 210 Olive Street

Stockton License Office – 304 RB Road, Suite 2

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

