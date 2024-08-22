Collaborative Drug Discovery Introduces CDD AI Support ChatBot

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

CDD Vault releases AI support ChatBot

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD), provider of CDD Vault, a web-based scientific research informatics platform, is excited to announce the launch of the CDD AI Support ChatBot, a cutting-edge capability to enhance the user support experience by offering immediate responses to basic customer support inquiries.The CDD AI Support ChatBot offers round-the-clock assistance, ensuring users receive timely answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) and for troubleshooting common issues. This new capability is purpose-built to address common queries swiftly and efficiently, when human support staff may not be required. Importantly, the CDD ChatBot operates in isolation and does not access users' Vaults or data, ensuring all intellectual property remains secure and confidential.CDD's dedicated human support team continues to be available for both simple and complex issues where a human touch is preferred with our technical “A-Team”, delivering in-depth solutions and maintaining the personal touch that customers have become accustomed to and long appreciated. This dual approach allows users to take advantage of the best of innovative, modern technologies and CDD’s industry-leading support team, per each customer’s preference."CDD's user community often praises the support they receive from the CDD Support team," said Charlie Weatherall, CDD’s Director of Customer Engagement, "and we remain committed to providing this top-notch service while adding this exciting, new time-saving and convenient capability.”The CDD AI Support ChatBot is available to all users within their CDD Vault account and is provided at no additional cost.About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.CDD Vaultis a hosted database solution for securely managing and sharing biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy-to-use web interface.The available modules within CDD Vault include Activity, Registration, Visualization, Assays, AI, Automation, Curves, Inventory, and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN). Each module is crafted to improve different facets of research and data management, boosting the efficiency and productivity of scientific workflows.For more information about Collaborative Drug Discovery and CDD Vault, please visit our website at www.collaborativedrug.com

