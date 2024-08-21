Disaster Recovery Center in Adair County Closing Permanently

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Adair County will close permanently on Friday, August 23 at 6 p.m.

It is located at:

Greenfield – Adair County

Greenfield City Hall

202 S. First St.

Greenfield, IA 50849

Help is still available by calling FEMA helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362).

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Adair, Adams, Cedar, Jasper, Montgomery, Polk and Story counties.

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. The Disaster Recovery Center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, August 23, 2024.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app.

Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.