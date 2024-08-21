Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Center in Humboldt County Closing Permanently

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Humboldt County will close permanently on Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. 

It is located at:

Humboldt County

Humboldt County Engineer

Secondary Roads Bldg.

2221 220th St

Humboldt, IA 50548

 

FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux and Woodbury counties. 

To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. All Disaster Recovery Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed on Sundays.

Buena Vista County

Sioux Rapids

Municipal Pool

201 Eighth St.,

Sioux Rapids, IA 50585

Cherokee County

Cherokee County Emergency Management

(Formerly the Cherokee County        Work Services Bldg.)

322 Lake St., Suite B

Cherokee, IA 51012

 

 

Clay County

Spencer City Hall - Council Chambers

101 W 5th St

Spencer, IA 51301

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room.

1602 15th St.,

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

 

Emmet County

St. Patrick's Church - Gym

903 Central Ave.

Estherville, IA 51334

 

Palo Alto County

Iowa Lakes

Community College

3200 College Dr.

Emmetsburg, IA 51334

 

How to Apply with FEMA

  • Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)
  • Download and use the FEMA app.
  • Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.

