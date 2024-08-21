Disaster Recovery Center in Humboldt County Closing Permanently
FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Humboldt County will close permanently on Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m.
It is located at:
Humboldt County
Humboldt County Engineer
Secondary Roads Bldg.
2221 220th St
Humboldt, IA 50548
FEMA funding is available to homeowners and renters in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Sioux and Woodbury counties.
To save time, please apply with FEMA online or by phone before visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. All Disaster Recovery Centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed on Sundays.
|
Buena Vista County
Sioux Rapids
Municipal Pool
201 Eighth St.,
Sioux Rapids, IA 50585
|
Cherokee County
Cherokee County Emergency Management
(Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Bldg.)
322 Lake St., Suite B
Cherokee, IA 51012
|
Clay County
Spencer City Hall - Council Chambers
101 W 5th St
Spencer, IA 51301
|
Dickinson County
Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room.
1602 15th St.,
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
|
Emmet County
St. Patrick's Church - Gym
903 Central Ave.
Estherville, IA 51334
|
Palo Alto County
Iowa Lakes
Community College
3200 College Dr.
Emmetsburg, IA 51334
How to Apply with FEMA
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
- Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)
- Download and use the FEMA app.
- Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.
