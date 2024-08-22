NIÚKE to Debut First Quinoa Plant-Based Milk at America’s Food & Beverage Show in Miami

NIÚKE Foods Quinoa Plant Milk "QMilQ" NIÚKE Foods VMAYO Plant Based Condiments NIÚKE Foods debuts at America's Food and Beverage Show in Miami 2024

Hispanic Entrepreneurs Launch Plant Based Brand Showcasing Quinoa Plant Milk and Vegan Mayos

We’re excited to bring Quinoa plant milk to market! NIÚKE is proud to offer this superfood in a versatile beverage perfect for smoothies, lattes, cereals, and more.” — Jessica Castellano, CMO at NIÚKE Foods

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIÚKE Foods is proud to announce its participation in the America’s Food & Beverage Show, where it will unveil QMILQ, the first quinoa-based milk to hit the market. The event is set for September 16-18, 2024, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit NIÚKE Foods at Booth #675 for tastings and samples, along with two other innovative beverage flavors: Peanut and Peanut-Cacao."QMILQ," made from South American-grown quinoa, offers a nutrient-rich alternative to traditional dairy and plant-based milks. It’s packed with protein, essential amino acids, and vital nutrients like magnesium, iron, and manganese. Naturally gluten-free, lactose-free, and low on the glycemic index, QMILQ is an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers seeking a wholesome and versatile milk option.Jessica Castellano, CMO at NIÚKE Foods states, "We’re thrilled to introduce Quinoa plant milk to the market! At NIÚKE, we recognize the incredible value of Quinoa as a superfood, and we’re proud to offer it in a versatile beverage that’s perfect for smoothies, lattes, cereals, and so much more."Alongside QMILQ, NIÚKE will feature gourmet vegan mayos crafted by an all-female team in Mendoza, Argentina, with unique flavors like Basil, Beet, Carrot, Coleslaw, Garlic, Merquén, Original, and Sriracha, all offering bold visual appeal, are presented in a recyclable glass jar.NIÚKE Foods invites all attendees to explore the benefits of QMILQ and its other products at Booth #675 during America’s Food & Beverage Show. This launch highlights NIÚKE’s commitment to expanding the availability of nutritious, plant-based options for a healthier lifestyle.About NIÚKE FOODS, LLC NIÚKE (nee-you-keh) is a leader in plant-based innovation, committed to promoting health and sustainability. Their flagship product, QMILQ, is a quinoa-based milk that offers a nutrient-rich alternative to traditional dairy. NIÚKE also offers a line of innovative vegan condiments, perfect for dips, dressings, and marinades. Discover more at www.niukefoods.com Retail partners may place orders directly on Range.Me

