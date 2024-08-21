Double trouble: Closures on SR 520 and northbound I-405 in Renton begin Friday night, Aug. 23-26

UPDATE: Aug. 21, 2024 - Please note the southbound SR 167 closure scheduled for Aug. 23-26 is postponed due to weather. Advance notice will be provided when the work is rescheduled. Advance notice will be provided when the work is rescheduled.

SEATTLE – Drivers traveling across Lake Washington on State Route 520 or through the Interstate 405/SR 167 corridor should plan for substantial closures beginning Friday night, Aug. 23 to early Monday, Aug. 26. The three separate closures could mean “triple trouble” for drivers if they don’t plan and adjust their travels around the region for the weekend.

SR 520 closure

The SR 520 closure will span from I-5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill on the eastside and include all of the associated on- and off-ramps. The SR 520 Trail will also close for bicyclists, pedestrians and people using mobility devices across the lake. The highway and trail closures begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and wrap up at 5 a.m. the following Monday.

Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, crews will test lighting and a new fire suppression system under the newly formed Montlake Lid (PDF 476 KB), pave, and work on a highway sign bridge. Crews working on the Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project will test soil conditions under SR 520 and drill to take samples of the bridge deck while the highway is closed.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the SR 520 Floating Bridge and Approaches Bridge Decks and Soffits Sealer Project will take advantage of the scheduled closure to spray a sealant on the bridge to protect it from corrosion. This is part of critical bridge maintenance to help the structure stay in good repair during its expected 75-year lifespan. Crews will work on westbound lanes of the floating bridge.

Full closures along the I-405/SR 167 corridor

The I-405/SR 167 corridor will have two closures as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project and the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project. The two projects are a part of the I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program, which aims to form an over 50-mile transportation system, providing travelers with a reliable trip in the express toll lanes, regular lanes and high-capacity transit (bus rapid transit).

Northbound I-405 closure details

Northbound I-405 will be closed in Renton from SR 167 to SR 169 beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The following ramps will also be closed:

The SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-405.

The northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR 169 (Exit 4).

A signed detour will be in place.

Southbound SR 167 closure details

Southbound SR 167 will be closed in Kent from SR 516 to South 277th Street beginning as early as 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The following ramps will also be closed:

The SR 516 on-ramp to southbound SR 167.

The southbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 277th Street.

A signed detour will be in place.

Crews will replace pavement panels on northbound I-405 in Renton and work on repaving the road and bridge work on southbound SR 167 in Kent.

Detour routes cannot accommodate normal traffic volumes, so travelers are advised to “know before you go,” travel during off-peak hours or, if possible, delay discretionary travel to help minimize backups. Traffic flow information is available using WSDOT’s real-time travel map.

Resources to stay informed about the project: