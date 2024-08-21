For Immediate Release:

Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet August 29 in Independence

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at the Independence Gun Club Heritage Center in Independence. The hybrid meeting will begin at noon and will continue until all agenda items have been addressed.

While all are welcome to attend, participation does not require in-person attendance. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live video/audio streaming can be found HERE under “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”

During the meeting, Commissioners will vote on the following:

K.A.R. 115-30-4 Fire extinguishers; requirements – Updates to the type of U.S. Coast Guard-approved hand portable fire extinguishers required on Class A, and Classes 1, 2, and 3 vessels.

After the public hearing, Commissioners will welcome public comments on non-agenda items, followed by an update on agency and state fiscal status, as well as a brief legislative update.

The Commission will then hear a general discussion on:

A five-year review of the Threatened, Endangered, and Species in Need of Conservation lists

The Kansas Aquatic Species Recovery Program: Returning the alligator snapping turtle to its former range in Kansas

Big game permanent regulations

Independence Land and Water Conservation Fund Project

The public meeting will conclude with discussions on workshop items, which may be voted on at a later date, including:

Spring turkey regulations

Kansas River invasive carp summary and proposed snagging opportunity

Sportfish versus non-sportfish regulations

Carcass movement regulations

Before adjourning, the commission will again set aside time for public comments on non-agenda items.

The complete agenda can be accessed HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

Future meeting dates will be set at the Aug. 29 meeting.

