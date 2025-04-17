For Immediate Release:

April 17, 2025

Contact:

Laura Rose Clawson, Chief of Public Affairs

Laura.roseclawson@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet April 24 in Fall River

TOPEKA – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Flint Oak in Fall River. The meeting will begin at noon and continue until all agenda items are addressed.

The meeting will begin with a department report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), including a public hearing on proposed 2025-2026 Kansas waterfowl season dates, bag and possession limits. Commissioners will also receive updates on regulations currently in promulgation.

Additional agenda items include:

General public comment

Remarks from KDWP Secretary Christopher Kennedy

Informational Items

General Discussion

Workshop session items—topics that may be voted on in the future—will also be discussed, including:

Kansas Duck Zones

K.A.R. 115-5-1 – Furbearers and coyotes; legal equipment, taking methods, and general provisions

K.A.R. 115-41-1 – Wildlife and Parks Commission; Draft Rules and Regulations

The meeting will conclude with an additional opportunity for public comment.

The complete agenda can be viewed HERE.

Attendees can participate in the meetings in person or virtually. Instructions for joining via Zoom, phone, or live streaming are available HERE. Those who wish to provide input but are unable to attend may fill out the “Contact All Commissioners” form HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Individuals with disabilities may request other accommodations by contacting the KDWP at (785) 294-2645.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Dole-Specter Conference Center in Russell.

###

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is dedicated to the conservation and enhancement of Kansas’s natural resources for the benefit of both current and future generations. KDWP manages 29 state parks, 177 lakes and wildlife areas, more than 300 public waterbodies, and 5 nature centers. Other services include management of threatened, endangered, and at-risk species, law enforcement, and wildlife habitat programs. For more information about KDWP, visit ksoutdoors.com.

The seven-member, non-partisan Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission serves in an advisory capacity in formulating policies and plans for KDWP. The commission facilitates public hearings on rules and regulations proposed by the Secretary of KDWP, ultimately voting to approve, modify, or reject those proposed rules and regulations.