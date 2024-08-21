Industrial painting company fined $49,000 for hazardous waste violations at Kelso, Longview facilities

KELSO –

The Washington Department of Ecology issued two penalties totaling $49,000 to Steel Painters, Inc. for hazardous waste violations at two facilities in Kelso and Longview that the industrial painting company owns.

The company’s Kelso facility received a $27,000 violation and the Longview facility received a $22,000 violation. Ecology offered the company technical assistance with these issues multiple times.

The agency inspected both facilities in 2023 and found instances of improperly labeled containers of paint and solvent waste, open hazardous waste containers, staff not being trained to follow dangerous waste regulations, and incomplete and missing records that the company is required to maintain.

The agency found similar issues during 2019 inspections and the company received warnings at that time.

Katrina Lassiter, Ecology’s hazardous waste and toxics reduction program manager, said improperly handling and disposing hazardous waste can threaten the health of workers, the public, and the environment.

“Unfortunately, this company hasn’t taken enough steps or actions to solve their compliance issues,” Lassiter said, “And some of these problems are as simple as labeling your hazardous waste properly and closing the lids on hazardous waste containers. The larger issue is the ongoing nature of repeat violations and the company’s failure to address the known problems.”

Doug Moore, general manager for Steel Painters Inc., said the company is addressing ongoing concerns with the hope it will also prevent future issues.

“We are improving our procedures to enhance our waste tracking system, conduct more frequent internal audits of our hazardous waste management practices as well as improve our record filing of hazardous waste documents,” Moore said over email. “We look forward to our continued collaboration to ensure environmental safety and compliance.”

Both sites are located near rivers, which increases the potential of water impacts if there’s a spill. The Kelso site is located between the Coweeman and Cowlitz rivers, while the Longview site is located between the Cowlitz and Columbia rivers.

The company has 30 days to appeal the penalty to Washington’s Pollution Control Hearings Board.