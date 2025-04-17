What’s in your backyard? Public invited to test soil samples for toxics

LACEY –

This time of year, many of us are planting our gardens and gearing up to keep our lawns green and beautiful in the warm months ahead. While you’re out digging in the yard, why not plant a seed to grow a little peace of mind?

Two upcoming soil testing events hosted by the Washington Department of Ecology will allow residents to check whether soils in their yards have traces of historic chemical contamination.

At the events, Ecology staff will test your soil for arsenic and lead left over by the Asarco Smelter. There is no cost for the testing.

The Asarco Smelter operated in Tacoma for almost 100 years and, even though the smelter is long gone, the pollution that came from its smokestack lives on in contaminated soils across the Puget Sound region

Emissions from the smelter spread arsenic and lead across a wide geographical area. Arsenic and lead are toxic metals that pose risks if you accidentally ingest or inhale contaminated soil. Children are especially at risk because their bodies are still developing and they often put dirty hands and toys in their mouths.

Simple steps can reduce the risks of this contamination – such as removing your shoes when you come into your home.

Staff from Ecology’s Toxics Cleanup Program will attend both events, along with representatives from Public Health Seattle-King County and the Washington State Department of Health. Staff from Ecology’s Air Quality Program and the Washington Conservation Corps will also be there to talk about their work.

When collecting soil, it’s important to bring in samples from high-traffic areas and that you make sure the samples are free from debris like rocks or wood chips. To learn how to properly collect a soil sample, watch a video from Ecology's YouTube account.

The public can attend either soil testing event:

Shark Garden/New Starts Community Garden

Saturday, April 26, 2025, 12-3 p.m.

614 SW 120th St, Seattle, WA 98146

Federal Way Farmers Market