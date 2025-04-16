Updated clean water permit for Simplot Feeders, a large livestock operation, available for review

PASCO –

En español

The Washington Department of Ecology is seeking public feedback on an updated clean water permit for Simplot Feeders, the largest cattle feedlot in Washington. Located in Burbank, Simplot Feeders operates a 705-acre feedlot with a typical capacity of 40,000 cattle and a maximum capacity of 100,000.

Concentrated animal feeding operations, like Simplot Feeders, require effective manure and wastewater management. Animal manure contains bacteria and nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, which can harm the environment and human health if not properly managed.

“The permit updates reflect our commitment to protecting public health and the environment while supporting Washington’s agricultural industry,” said Adriane Borgias, Ecology’s Eastern Region Water Quality manager. “By managing bacteria and excess nutrients the right way, we can better protect the Columbia River, groundwater, drinking water and wildlife.”

Permit revisions

Ecology is proposing to include the following requirements in the State Waste Discharge permit for Simplot Feeders:

Lined lagoon wastewater systems engineered to prevent overflows and protect groundwater and wildlife

Enhanced groundwater monitoring to prevent nitrate contamination

Stricter land application requirements to ensure nitrogen and other contaminants are not applied in excess or in a manner that could lead to polluted runoff

Operational upgrades

More details are in the draft permit. Ecology has worked closely with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington Department of Agriculture to develop permit provisions that support both agricultural production and environmental protection.

Provide feedback

Ecology is accepting public comments on the proposed permit updates from 12 a.m. on April 10 to 11:59 p.m. on June 11.

Comment online

Mail to:

Llyn Doremus

WQP-Department of Ecology

Eastern Regional Office

4601 N. Monroe St.

Spokane, WA 99205

Ecology is hosting a virtual public hearing on the permit, where attendees can hear a presentation from Ecology, ask questions and provide verbal comments if they choose. Spanish language interpretation will be available.