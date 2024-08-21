West Tennessee Construction August 21 - 28, 2024

There will be possible DAYTIME or NIGHTTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to make repairs or new installs on an as needed basis at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47

BENTON COUNTY

I-40 resurfacing from S.R. 69 (MM 126) to the Humphreys County line (Tennessee River Bridge) will cause NIGHTTIME temporary lane closures throughout the project.

*Intermittent ramp closures are expected throughout the project.

BENTON COUNTY

SR 391 resurfacing from US 70W (SR 1, LM 0.00) to US 70E (SR 1 LM 5.31) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, noise walls, signals and paving on U.S. 79 (S.R. 76) from near S.R. 77 (L.M. 1.89) to near Cutlip Lane (L.M. 7.29) will cause lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY

SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY

SR-211: The bridge over the North Fork Forked Deer River (just south of Dyersburg) will have outside lane closures for inspection and evaluation beginning August 9, 2024

GIBSON/CARROLL COUNTY

SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Barker Road is permanently closed at the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

HENRY/WEAKLEY COUNTY

SR-22: The Resurfacing with HOT IN-PLACE RECYCLING on SR 22 from the Carroll County Line in Henry County to SR 217 in Weakly County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

OBION COUNTY

Future I-69 (Phase 3): SR 690 (Future I-69) is now open to traffic. Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph in the southbound lanes for the transition onto US51. Crews will continue to work on closed ramps to complete construction.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

SR-445: The miscellaneous safety improvements including resurfacing on SR 445 from Gibson County Line to near Losson Puckett Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48

GIBSON AND CROCKETT COUNTY

S.R. 152 from U.S 412 (S.R. 20) to U.S. 70A (S.R. 366): Resurfacing on S.R. 152, including bridge expansion joint and bridge deck repairs, will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HARDIN COUNTY

SR 128 over the Pickwick Dam: The rehabilitation of the bridge will cause temporary lane closures beginning August 19, 2024. Lane closures will occur in the north and south bound lanes. One lane will always remain open. No lane width restriction at this time.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

I-40 from MM 60 to 67 (near SR19 to Hawkins Lane)

Wednesday, August 21 through Thursday, August 29, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Resurfacing work will cause nightly lane closures on I-40 in Haywood County, both east and westbound between mile markers 60-67.

Look Ahead:

Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Resurfacing work will cause nightly lane closures on I-40 in Haywood County, both east and westbound between mile markers 60-67.

HAYWOOD COUNTY

SR 179 from US70 (SR1) to SR76: Resurfacing with Full-Depth Reclamation (FDR) on SR179 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

HENDERSON COUNTY

I-40 MM 100.0- MM101.4 (Exit 101): Wednesday, August 21 through Friday, August 23, 6PM-6AM: There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on I-40 in Henderson County between MM 100.0- MM 101.4 for geotechnical bores for an upcoming project at Exit 101.

Monday, August 26 through Thursday, August 29, 6PM-6AM: There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on I-40 in Henderson County between MM 100.0- MM 101.4 for geotechnical bores for an upcoming project at Exit 101.

MADISON COUNTY

I-40 MM 77 eastbound over Forked Deer River: Thursday, August 22, 7:30 p.m.-4:00 a.m.: TDOT Bridge Repair will be repairing the bridge deck of the bridge at MM77 eastbound over the Forked Deer River.

District 49

FAYETTE COUNTY

SR-222 including the I-40 interchange (Exit 42): Grading, drainage, signals, and paving on S.R. 222 from Hebron Drive to near Thorpe Drive, including the 1-40 interchange (Exit 42), will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23, 6PM-6AM: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in Fayette County both east and westbound from MM41-MM43 for milling and paving operations. There will also be temporary ramp closures for the instillation of barrier rail.

Sunday, August 25 through Thursday, August 29, 6PM-6AM: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 in Fayette County both east and westbound from MM41-MM43 for milling and paving operations. There will also be temporary ramp closures for the instillation of barrier rail.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) from SR-88 to the Dyer County Line: Resurfacing work on US 51 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) from the Tipton County Line to SR-19.: Resurfacing work on US 51 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

SR-19 from US-51 (SR-3) to Near Eastland Avenue.: Resurfacing work on SR 19 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 at Exit 6A (I-240): Wednesday, August 21, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: The exit ramp from I-55 N to I-240 E will be closed for vegetation removal.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 at Exit 7 (3rd Street): Thursday, August 22, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: The exit ramp from I-55 S to 3rd Street will be closed for vegetation removal.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55 at Exit 7 (3rd Street): Friday, August 23, 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: The entrance ramp from 3rd Street to I-55 S will be closed for vegetation removal.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-3 from near Babe Howard Blvd to the Tipton County Line: NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along SR-3 from Babe Howard Blvd. to the Tipton County line to perform resurfacing activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-4 from South of Shelby Drive (L.M. 1.10) to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange (L.M. 3.50): NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent temporary lane closures along SR-4 for roadway widening activities. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

Affected Routes (Current):

Lamar Avenue (SR-4): Speed limit reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph from South of Shelby Drive to the Raines/Perkins Road interchange.

Shelby Drive (SR-175): Speed limit reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph at the intersection with Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

Pleasant Run Road: Closed to thru traffic from Pleasant Hill Road. Pleasant Run Road is closed from Lamar Avenue (SR-4).

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-14 (Austin Peay Highway) from Kerrville-Rosemark Rd. to the Tipton County Line: The widening on SR-14 (Austin Peay Hwy) from Kerrville-Rosemark to the Tipton County Line will cause shoulder closures and temporary lane closures in both directions. There will be intermittent lane closures daily on eastbound and westbound SR 14 to perform grading, drainage, and paving work. Tracy Rd, Mulberry Rd, and Gragg Rd. will be closed, and a detour put in place.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd.): Until September 1, 2024: There will be ongoing temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. and Ketchum Rd. to perform safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

I-55/Crump: Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

TRAFFIC PATTERN

I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project.

I-55 NB and SB will be a single lane in each direction moving from the existing I55 NB loop to the new flyover.

2. Riverside Dr. NB and SB closed from EH Crump I55 interchange to W Carolina Ave.

3. I-55 NB exit ramp to EH Crump will remain closed.

4. I-55 NB exit ramp to I-55NB will be closed and traffic will be moved to the new flyover.

5. Wisconsin Avenue will be opened.

6. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive will be closed.

7. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB will be closed.

8. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

9. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) from Poplar View Pkwy to Eastly Rd: DAILY, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 57 in Collierville to adjust catch basins.

SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) from Poplar View Pkwy to Eastly Rd: Nightly, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures eastbound and westbound SR 57 in Collierville to perform striping operations.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-23 (Walnut Grove Rd) from Poplar Ave. To I-240.: Nightly 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures east and westbound on Walnut Grove Rd (SR 23) from Poplar Ave to I-240 for resurfacing activities. One lane will remain open in both directions at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-385 from Ridgeway Road to Byhalia Road.: NIGHTLY 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.:

There will be temporary lane closures on eastbound and westbound SR 385 from Ridgeway to Byhalia to perform pavement crack sealing. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY

Shelby Drive from Houston Levee Road to Byhalia Road.: NIGHTLY 8:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m.:

There will be temporary lane closures on eastbound and westbound Shelby Drive from Houston Levee to Byhalia to perform pavement crack sealing.

TIPTON COUNTY

US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY

SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River: There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

