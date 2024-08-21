NUJ tributes to pioneering journalist Nell

The National Union of Journalists has paid tribute to Nell McCafferty, pioneering journalist, author and a founding member of the Irish Women's Liberation Movement, who has died.

Nell's death was announced today by her family. She was a lifelong member of the NUJ, a former union activist and one of the best known and most controversial journalists in Ireland.

Extending sympathy to Nell's family and friends, Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish Secretary said:

"With the death of Nell McCafferty, a bright light has been extinguished. She was one of the most renowned journalists in the country as a reporter, columnist, author and broadcaster. The public recognised in her a deep commitment to social justice. The fact that she was so often referred to only by her first name is a reflection of her special place in Irish journalism and in the public consciousness. This stemmed from her unique qualities as a reporter and storyteller. Nell McCafferty could be hilariously funny, frequently controversial and delighted in being contrary. She was never afraid to challenge the consensus and took pleasure in afflicting the comfortable. Throughout her career, Nell blazed a trail for feminists and played a significant role in the development of the feminist movement in Ireland. Always provocative, Nell had the ability to trenchantly argue her case with unique style."

He added:

"As a journalist, Nell may be best remembered for her pioneering work in covering the district courts, opening the windows into a world which was unfamiliar to many readers of the Irish Times. Many NUJ members and trade union activists will have their own personal memories of Nell. In the coming days there will, no doubt, be many stories recalled of rows, ructions, debates and long nights of argument and fun and of time spent with someone who has left an indelible mark on Irish journalism."

