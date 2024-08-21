Celebrating the 2024 Great New York State Fair

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of The Great New York State Fair, highlighting several new initiatives, special ceremonies and events scheduled to take place over The Fair’s 13-day run, as well as the completion of improvement projects that will enhance inclusivity and provide a world-class experience for fairgoers. The New York State Fair will run from August 21 through Labor Day Monday, September 2, 2024. In addition, to celebrate the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s (State Parks) Centennial, the Governor announced that tomorrow, August 22 is State Parks Day at The Fair, which will include free one-day admission offered for Parks pass holders, special exhibits and the Centennial Challenge.

“As one of the Empire State’s most beloved annual traditions, The Great New York State Fair is something that I encourage every New Yorker to experience,” Governor Hochul said. “The Fair is an incredible opportunity to make life-long memories and to learn more about our state’s diverse agricultural industry, innovations, culture and history. We’re excited to also be celebrating New York State Parks in a special way this year and encourage those with eligible park passes to enter the Fair free of charge and enjoy all that the fairgrounds and State Park at the Fair have to offer this summer.”

State Parks Centennial Celebration

In honor of the agency’s 100th anniversary in 2024, Thursday, August 22 has been designated as “State Parks Day” at The Fair. The special day will include free admission for fairgoers who present one of the following passes at the gates: Empire Pass, Access Pass, Lifetime Liberty Pass and Golden Park Program (people 65 years old and older are admitted free every day of the Fair). The Great New York State Fair Sand Sculpture, displayed in the Center of Progress building, is also dedicated to the State Parks Centennial this year.

Located between the fairground's Chevy Court and the Horticulture Building, the three-acre State Park at the Fair site includes picnic tables, trees and a shaded reflecting pool plus a Visitor Center and gift shop. In the Visitor Center, State Parks will feature the Blazing a Trail interactive timeline exhibit to guide fairgoers through State Parks’ history and origin story. Knowledgeable staff will be on hand daily to encourage visitors to share their State Parks stories and take on the Centennial Challenge and make recommendations for travel plans throughout every corner of New York. A number of displays, exhibits and opportunities to interact with staff from State Parks bureaus, including environmental educators, costumed historical interpreters, State Park Police and Park Rangers and more, will also be available. Visit nysfair.ny.gov for the full event lineup.

Focus on Agriculture

Agriculture is the backbone of New York’s economy, and The Great New York State Fair showcases the very best of what the Empire State has to offer. This year, the Fair expanded agricultural competitions, announced the return of popular flower shows, and is offering fairgoers opportunities to get up close and personal with animals through various interactive exhibits, including cuddling with baby goats inside the Horticulture Building.

This year, fairgoers of all ages will want to visit the New York Maple Stand and the newly constructed Taste NY expansion inside the Horticulture Building where they can learn more about up to 300 New York-based products and sample items from across the State. For those interested in learning more about New York’s booming maple industry, the Mobile Maple Experience will be parked directly outside the Horticulture Building for all 13 days of Fair. The exhibit provides a chance to learn more about how maple syrup is produced as well as the impact that it has on communities throughout the State and beyond.

The Voice of the Farmer Garden has also grown significantly this year with several new interactive and educational components. The Garden, which debuted in 2023 and is the first statewide garden of its kind, features over 35 varieties of fruits, vegetable crops, herbs and pollinator plants. This year, the garden will also boast several added interactive presentations, demonstrations and discussions featuring guest speakers from numerous agricultural organizations, including a presentation on hops, the newest addition to the garden’s diverse array of crops.

On Women’s Day, which is set for August 28, The Fair will honor the contributions of several women who have had a significant impact across several agricultural endeavors and initiatives. In all, 10 women will be recognized for their contributions in areas including research, legacy, sustainability efforts, veterinary excellence, leadership, innovation, mentorship, overall achievement, and more.

The Great New York State Fair is also participating in the Governor’s recently launched County Fair Passport program, which is part of a $2 million investment in county fairs to assist in their marketing and promotion. The program is designed to increase opportunities to improve youth and agricultural programming initiatives at all fairs statewide, while also engaging families and young people and encouraging them to visit multiple county and local fairs, including The Great New York State Fair, to connect first-hand with New York agriculture.

Increased Inclusivity

The Governor spotlighted expanded accessibility initiatives at The Fair this year, including the opening of a new sensory room inside the Wegmans Art and Home Center. The room, open daily between 10:00 a.m. and 5 p.m., will provide fairgoers with a peaceful environment that includes gentle music, soft lighting, projectors, weighted lap pads, stuffed animals, bean bag chairs, and more. In addition, The Fair will offer a sensory friendly day on Tuesday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. During that time, many rides on the Midway will operate without lights while sounds, music and public address announcements throughout The Fair will be reduced or limited to provide enjoyable entertainment for all New Yorkers.

Expanded Entertainment Lineup and New Exhibits

As a central theme at The Fair, the entertainment lineup during this year’s 13-day run is nothing short of exceptional with a blend of fan-favorites, including Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, The Dinosaur Expedition, Birds of Prey, and more, and exciting first-time attractions, such as the Nerveless Nocks Sway Pole Show and Ally Walker Ink Chalk Artist, who specializes in transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary through breathtaking designs transposed onto pavement.

Overall, there are 39 national recording acts showcasing hitmakers, hall-of-famers, and up-and-coming talents from a variety of genres and decades to satisfy a variety of musical tastes. With daily shows at Chevy Court and a nightly concert at Suburban Park, fairgoers of all ages will have something to look forward to, including family-friendly options like Kidz Bop and Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. The Fair’s musical lineup also includes international sensations Flo Rida, Rick Ross, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Chevelle, Megan Moroney, Blue Oyster Cult, Joey Fatone and AJ McLean, and more.

Additionally, Syracuse is one of only 15 cities selected from across the United States to host Navy Week. As part of the celebration, The Fair is set to host the United States Navy Band and fairgoers will have a chance to tour the U.S.S Nimitz Exhibit, which is an interactive experience detailing one of the Navy’s flagship aircraft carriers. The Fair will welcome Admiral Josh Jackson, a Syracuse native, to help commemorate Armed Services Day on August 29.

The Fair’s world-famous Midway is also set to debut exciting new attractions that will bring countless hours of excitement to fairgoers of all ages. Wade Shows, the nation’s second-largest midway provider, will have close to 100 rides, games and attractions, including dozens of new options for thrill seekers to enjoy.

Improvement Projects

The Fair has taken steps to modernize its 375-acre campus as part of its capital improvement plan, including upgrades to Wi-Fi-related infrastructure to ensure that visitors are able to stay connected while enjoying various areas across the fairgrounds. In addition, Basilio’s was completely rebuilt as part of The Fair’s overall modernization efforts to streamline the look and feel of Restaurant Row with consistency in design.

The Fair has also partnered with local organizations that are working diligently to beautify areas of the grounds with raised flower beds, streetscaping and landscaping improvements to continue to enhance fairgoers’ experience.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Fair is the perfect backdrop to further emphasize the important roles and hard work that our agricultural partners play in communities across New York. With timeless traditions and so many new exhibits to enjoy, along with endless options for food, entertainment and learning, there’s no fairgoers shortage of fun activities for all age groups. I want to thank our tremendous State Fair staff, all of our partners, vendors, and community members who help us put on the best State Fair in the nation.”

New York State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “Whether you’re interested in agricultural exhibits and competitions, outstanding food and beverage options, world-class entertainment at every turn, or exploring products from vendors across New York, The Great New York State Fair has something for everyone. I’m so excited to celebrate the very best of New York and look forward to another great year at The Fair.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “New Yorkers united 100 years ago to create one of New York State’s greatest environmental legacies – our state park and historic site system – and the State Park at the Fair is a wonderful place to learn about what you can discover at our over 250 facilities across the state. We look forward to celebrating with visitors on State Parks Day on Thursday, August 22 and encourage waived admission for those with special park passes that day.”

The Fair runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. Admission, parking and tickets to The Fair’s famous Midway are on sale and can be purchased by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Admission to The Great New York State Fair is loaded with value and includes access to 39 national recording acts. There will be a daily 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. concert at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and a daily 8 p.m. concert at Suburban Park (located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway). Updated concert schedules, along with ground entertainment acts, daily schedules, available vendors, competition schedules, and more are available on The Fair’s website.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.