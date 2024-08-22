Sonoma County Wine Celebration Live Auction Lots Revealed

Reading at SCVF Beneficiary Boys & Girls Club Sonoma-Marin Non-stop fun at Sonoma County Wine Celebration Sonoma County Wine Celebration events happen over three days September 19-21

Bid in Person or Remotely by Proxy on September 21

SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) revealed this year’s live auction lots for the charitable Sonoma County Wine Celebration (SCWC). The three days of reimagined events are happening September 19-21, with the live auction taking place on Saturday, September 21 at Chateau St. Jean. Proxy bidding is available for anyone to bid from anywhere in the world. Event proceeds will benefit Sonoma County nonprofits through SCVF Community Grants and Emergency Relief Fund. View the live auction lots, purchase event tickets and register for proxy bidding at SoCoWineCelebration.com.

A selection of 40 live auction lots ranging from curated rare wine collections and once-in-a-lifetime trips to all-inclusive wine and culinary experiences include:

Lot 7: Harry Hamlin, The King of Bolognese Dinner

Actor Harry Hamlin and his niece, Chef Renee Guilbault of the critically acclaimed cooking show "In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin" on AMC+ / IFC, along with Donald Patz of Maritana Vineyards and his wife Jung Min Lee, will come to your home and prepare a complete dinner featuring Harry's famous Bolognese sauce and wines selected by Donald Patz. You’ll also receive 60 bottles of a special cuvée of 2023 Pinot Noir by Maritana Vineyards, created by Harry Hamlin and Donald Patz exclusively for this auction lot.

Lot 8: Barefoot Elegance, Private Island Caribbean Getaway

Francis Ford Coppola invites you to visit his private island for a once-in-a-lifetime Caribbean experience! Your party of up to six people will spend three extraordinary nights on the island of Coral Caye, a private island retreat behind the world-famous Belize Barrier Reef, and two nights at Sofia Coppola’s beach house at Turtle Inn in Belize.

Lot 12: The Bicoastal Good Life

Enjoy the good life on both coasts with experiences in both California and Maine! Travel to Cape Neddick, Maine, for a three-night stay for two couples at the luxurious Cliff House hotel. Next, travel to Merriam Vineyards in Healdsburg, California for a single vineyard wine tasting and tour for six guests at their beautiful winery.

Lot 14: Animo, Golden Bear Station and More, with Wine Pairings from Three Sticks & Hamel

For one night only, up to 30 lucky couples can secure seats for this amazing wine and culinary collaboration! Savor treats from Joshua Smookler and Heidy He’s latest restaurant concept Golden Bear Station, combined with favorites from Animo, in a four-course menu, expertly paired with Three Sticks and Hamel Family wines.

Lot 15: The Masters

Experience The Masters golf tournament, one of the most elusive sporting events to attend! Tickets to this annual event are extremely limited but you and a guest will have two badges (tickets) each day for two days of your choosing. You’ll also enjoy a specially curated 12-bottle wine collection from Ramey Wine Cellars.

Lot 19: Sip, Savor & Speed

Join ACTA Wine, your personal hosts at the 2025 Celebration Exotic Car Show, Friday March 28 to Sunday March 30, 2025! The premier exotic car festival in North America will awe attendees as it showcases North America's largest collection of exotic cars, race cars, Hollywood movie cars, along with iconic actors and celebrities.

Lot 22: VIP Songwriters in Paradise

Here’s a chance to be a VIP at one of the most exclusive music festivals in the world! You and three friends will groove to four nights of incredible music at four different wineries during the July 2025 Songwriters in Paradise in Healdsburg, California. During the stay in wine country, your group of four will also enjoy a two-night stay at Vintners Resort and a special wine country lunch with Lando Wines proprietors, Sam and Jennifer Lando, at their home.

Lot 26: Fund-A-Need Paddle Raise

A key focus for this year’s Fund-A-Need paddle raise will benefit the critically impactful K-3 Proficiency Project from the nonprofit K-3 Innovation, which has seen tremendous results in increasing literacy in Sonoma County school children. In addition, proceeds from this critical fundraising lot will continue to provide impactful assistance for children’s education and literacy while also addressing new challenges our county faces.

Lot 30: Somm Stars and Goodnight's Prime Steak and Spirits Sunday Supper

Your party of six will enjoy an exclusive, Sunday Somm Stars Dinner at Goodnight's Prime Steak and Spirits in Healdsburg, CA! The evening will be filled with a little British swagger, co-hosted by beloved Bay Area food and wine personality Liam Mayclem and Chef David Lawrence, who will be preparing the brilliant multi-course meal. Your specially selected wine pairings and presentation of elite wines from the Foley Family Wines & Spirits portfolio will be presented by Jason Dannewitz along with Chris Sawyer "Sommelier to the Stars" and his celebrity sommelier team.

Full live auction lot descriptions, event programming and ticket details for the new Sonoma County Wine Celebration are available at SoCoWineCelebration.com. Proxy bidding is available for the live auction on September 21. Contact foundation@sonomawine.com or 707.522.5829 for details. To learn more about SCVF Community Grants, the Emergency Relief Fund, recent beneficiaries, or to make a donation to this year’s Fund-A-Need paddle raise, visit sonomawine.com/foundation.

About Sonoma County Wine Celebration

Sonoma County Wine Celebration brings the region’s renowned winemakers and growers together with distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County’s top wines and bid on incredible travel experiences. Named one of the nation’s top charitable auctions by Wine Spectator, the proceeds raised benefit local Sonoma County charitable organizations through its Sonoma County Vintners Foundation. Since its inception, the auction has raised millions of dollars to help fund charitable organizations focusing on literacy, education, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, and has supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. Learn more at SoCoWineCelebration.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.