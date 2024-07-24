Tickets on Sale Now for the Reimagined Sonoma County Wine Celebration September 19-21

Cheers to Sonoma County Wine Celebration! Guests enjoying the Sonoma County Wine Celebration kickoff events. The SCWC Thursday and Friday events lead up to Saturday's auction.

Three Days of New Experiences Benefiting the Sonoma County Community

SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are on sale now for the Sonoma County Wine Celebration (SCWC), a collection of new experiences taking place around Sonoma County on September 19-21, produced by and benefiting Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) and the Sonoma County community.

Choose a three-day ticket package which includes a welcome reception on Thursday, September 19, an evening celebration on Friday, September 20, and the live auction on Saturday, September 21, or select single event tickets.

Engaging add-on experiences are available with both ticket types. Explore the options and purchase your tickets at SoCoWineCelebration.com.

“We are excited to bring this new event lineup and ticket structure to our long-time Sonoma County Wine Auction supporters and connect with even more members of our community,” said Michael Haney, Sonoma County Vintners Executive Director. “There’s something fun for everyone during this year’s celebration as we gather to give back. We look forward to sharing the special place we call home with visitors as well as raising critical funds for nonprofits supported annually by SCVF.”

SCWC Event Lineup

Welcome Reception at Vintners Resort, Thursday, September 19

Kick off the weekend’s festivities with a casual meet and greet reception featuring a fabulous selection of wine and appetizers. Check in for the three days of events and meet incredible SCVF beneficiaries who make a difference in so many lives across Sonoma County.

Celebration Event at Sugarloaf Wine Co., Friday, September 20

Join Sonoma County’s top vintners for a festive country and western themed event with Wine Country Nights: Boots, Bottles and Bites. Don your favorite cowboy boots and western gear for an evening of wine, food, live music and celebration. SCWC Live Lot Vintners will share more about this year’s incredible auction lots, with many pouring specially selected wines during the evening’s festivities.

Live Auction at Chateau St. Jean, Saturday, September 21

Raise your paddle and make a difference at the main event to be held at the historic Chateau St. Jean Winery, one of Foley Family Wines & Spirits’ luxury estates. Bid on exclusive auction lots (announced in mid-August) from rare wines and once-in-a-lifetime trips to all-inclusive wine and culinary experiences in Sonoma County and around the world. Portions of this year’s Fund-A-Need paddle raise during the live auction will benefit the critically impactful K-3 Proficiency Project, which has seen tremendous results in increasing literacy in Sonoma County school children.

SCWC Add-On Experiences

Dine-Around Showdown Dinners, Thursday, September 19

Experience the bounty of Sonoma County at one of the sensational dining experiences hosted by renowned chefs and winemakers. Taste the region’s iconic wines paired with cuisine unlike any other during this unforgettable evening.

Insider Wine Tours, Friday, September 20

Step aboard one of the shuttles bound for a curated insider experience to one of the diverse appellations of Sonoma County. Visit an iconic vineyard destination where you’ll experience the unique terroir and taste distinctive wines grown in this special place. Enjoy a wine country lunch in a special setting, with more wines and behind the scenes stories from your vintner hosts.

SCWC Single Event Tickets

If you are unable to attend all three days of SCWC events, single event admission tickets are available for these events:

- Thursday Dine-Around Showdown Dinners

- Friday Insider Wine Tours

- Friday Celebration Event

- Saturday Live Auction

Gathering to Give Back at SCWC

The new Sonoma County Wine Celebration events all have one common goal: gathering to give back to the local community. The proceeds from SCWC will continue to support Sonoma County nonprofits focused on the areas of literacy, education, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. In addition, a key focus for this year’s Fund-A-Need paddle raise will benefit the critically impactful K-3 Proficiency Project which has seen tremendous results in increasing literacy in Sonoma County school children.

Full programming and ticket details for the new Sonoma County Wine Celebration are available at SoCoWineCelebration.com. Proxy bidding will be available for the live auction on September 21. Contact foundation@sonomawine.com or 707.522.5829 for details. Funds raised at SCWC allow SCVF to support more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. More than 430 charitable organizations have been funded by SCVF from auction proceeds. To learn more about SCVF Community Grants, the Emergency Relief Fund, recent beneficiaries, or to make a donation to this year’s Fund-A-Need paddle raise for the K-3 Proficiency Project, visit sonomawine.com/foundation.

About Sonoma County Wine Celebration

Sonoma County Wine Celebration brings the region’s renowned winemakers and growers together with distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County’s top wines and bid on incredible travel experiences. Named one of the nation’s top charitable auctions by Wine Spectator, the proceeds raised benefit local Sonoma County charitable organizations. Since its inception, the auction has raised millions of dollars to help fund charitable organizations focusing on literacy, education, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, and has supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. Learn more at SoCoWineCelebration.com.

About Sonoma County Vintners Foundation

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation provides support to the local community through philanthropy and charitable giving. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is an accredited 501c(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1988. Its purpose is to consistently support local nonprofit organizations that address issues within the Sonoma County community. SCVF cultivates a vibrant and diverse Sonoma County by elevating lives through charitable events and philanthropic giving. Fundraising efforts have a direct impact in the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. With SCVF’s many initiatives including the Emergency Relief Fund, the organization is able to impact all needs, ranging from the immediate to the long term. Learn more at sonomawine.com/foundation.