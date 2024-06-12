Sonoma County Wine Auction to be Hosted at Historic Chateau St. Jean Winery

Auctioneer John Curley and guests under the tent at Sonoma County Wine Auction Sonoma County Wine Auction guests celebrating Guests bidding on live lots at Sonoma County Wine Auction

Celebration Includes Renamed Event and New Experiences, September 19-21 | Proceeds Benefit Sonoma County Nonprofits

SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is delighted to announce that the charitable Sonoma County Wine Auction has been renamed as the Sonoma County Wine Celebration (SCWC) and will be held at the beautiful Chateau St. Jean Winery on Saturday, September 21. New SCWC pre-auction events are also planned at venues around the county for Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20.

Since 1973, Chateau St. Jean, tucked in the northern end of the stunning Sonoma Valley, has welcomed guests from around the globe to its picturesque 250-acre estate and has hosted many previous Sonoma County Wine Auctions. Purchased in 2021 by Bill and Carol Foley, Chateau St. Jean continues the tradition of supporting this essential fundraising event for the community and will provide a stunning backdrop to auction day events.

“My family is honored to host the Sonoma County Wine Celebration and auction day at historic Chateau St. Jean,” said Courtney Foley, Second Generation Vintner of Foley Family Wines. "Proceeds raised by this important event are fed directly into our community through strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations that are deeply devoted to supporting the various needs of people who make Sonoma County the special and dynamic place it is."

Exciting New Experiences

The experiences planned for the days leading up to the live auction have been reimagined into an exciting new format. The SCWC’s three-day live events package includes a welcome reception on Thursday, September 19, an evening celebration on Friday, September 20, and the live auction on Saturday, September 21. Optional add-on experiences will also be hosted at venues around Sonoma County during SCWC. More details, three-day package and add-on experience pricing will be announced soon.

“We can’t wait to share the amazing wines, experiences and auction lots we’ve planned as we unveil the new Sonoma County Wine Celebration and share our beautiful region with the rest of the world,” said Michael Haney, Executive Director of Sonoma County Vintners Foundation. “We know that our loyal supporters who travel to Sonoma County for our auction every year are going to be thrilled with this spectacular format, as will our dedicated vintners and partners who allow us to raise money each year for those most in need in our community.”

Gathering to Give Back

The proceeds from the Sonoma County Wine Celebration will continue to support Sonoma County nonprofits focused on the areas of literacy, education, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. In addition, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation is excited to announce that a key focus for this year’s Fund-A-Need paddle raise will benefit the critically impactful K-3 Proficiency Project which has seen tremendous results in increasing literacy in Sonoma County school children.

K-3 Proficiency Project, run by the nonprofit K-3 Innovation, is a partnership with public schools in Sonoma County working to increase proficiency in reading and math by the end of the third grade. This important age is when students make the leap from learning to read to reading to learn. The model supplements existing curriculum during a two-year committed partnership between teachers, school staff, and K-3 Innovation.

According to K-3 Innovation, 59% of Sonoma County third graders read below grade level. Their data shows that children who do not learn to read are four times more likely to drop out of high school, end up in the criminal justice system, and live in poverty. But there is hope for Sonoma County students with the K-3 Innovation model. In one school where the K-3 Proficiency Project has been implemented, third grade reading proficiency rose from 30% to 85% on the STAR assessment. The organization currently works with three schools with a goal of servicing more.

“Literacy is everything,” said Dr. Amie Carter, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools. “If you show me a third grader who is literate and proficient, you show me a high school graduate. We need your support to expand this program to more of our schools here in Sonoma County to ensure that more young people achieve the goal of literacy.”

Full programming and ticket details for the new Sonoma County Wine Celebration will be released soon. Funds raised at SCWC allow SCVF to support more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. More than 430 charitable organizations have been funded by SCVF from auction proceeds. To learn more about SCVF Community Grants, the Emergency Relief Fund, recent beneficiaries, or to make a donation to this year’s Fund-A-Need paddle raise for the K-3 Proficiency Project, visit sonomawine.com/foundation.

About Sonoma County Wine Celebration

Sonoma County Wine Celebration brings the region’s renowned winemakers and growers together with distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County’s top wines and bid on incredible travel experiences. Named one of the nation’s top charitable auctions by Wine Spectator, the proceeds raised benefit local Sonoma County charitable organizations. Since its inception, the auction has raised millions of dollars to help fund charitable organizations focusing on literacy, education, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, and has supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. Learn more at SoCoWineCelebration.com.

About Sonoma County Vintners Foundation

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation provides support to the local community through philanthropy and charitable giving. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is an accredited 501c(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1988. Its purpose is to consistently support local nonprofit organizations that address issues within the Sonoma County community. SCVF cultivates a vibrant and diverse Sonoma County by elevating lives through charitable events and philanthropic giving. Fundraising efforts have a direct impact in the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. With SCVF’s many initiatives including the Emergency Relief Fund, the organization is able to impact all needs, ranging from the immediate to the long term. Learn more at sonomawine.com/foundation.