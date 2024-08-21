Accessible Day Use Pavilion Opens at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park

CANADA, August 21 - Released on August 21, 2024

A new, accessible day-use pavilion is now open at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park. The open-air facility includes a large wood burning firepit, food preparation area, barbecue and serving table, and features a barrier-free design with accessible pathways leading up to the space.

"The pavilion is an important addition to the park, and a welcome investment for our community," MLA for Last Mountain-Touchwood Travis Keisig said on behalf of Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross. "The materials used in the design were selected to blend into the vibrant, natural surroundings at Rowan's Ravine. It is a great location for family picnics and large group gatherings while people enjoy everything the park has to offer."

The pavilion is based on a single triangular design meant to replicate a leaf.

Government invested $1.25 million to build the pavilion and construction started in the fall of 2023. In 2022, Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Echo Valley and Pike Lake Provincial Parks received similar day-use pavilions.

The Government of Saskatchewan will invest $15 million in 2024-25 on capital and infrastructure improvements throughout the Provincial Park system. Since 2007, $203 million has been invested in capital improvements to enhance visitors' experience and protect existing infrastructure and natural spaces.

To book the pavilion or to book a campsite at one of Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks, visit: https://parks.saskatchewan.ca/.

-30-

