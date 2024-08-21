Chester - Road Closure - VT Route 11 W

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Chester PD Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification VT Route 11 W is closed in the area of 837 VT Route 11 W in Chester due to a wires down. This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Shania Corliss Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Vermont State Police Troop B 1330 Westminster Heights Rd Westminster VT 05158 (802) 722-4600 (802) 722-4690 Fax Shania.Corliss@vermont.gov

