Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the 2024 DuQuoin State Fair

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, August 21 - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the DuQuoin State Fair invite veterans and their family members to enjoy a free day at the DuQuoin State Fair on Sunday, August 25, 2024. This annual event offers entertainment, a Gold Star Rose Ceremony, a main program with keynote speakers, and a resource fair of veteran services. This year's theme is "Service Across the Generations."

Veterans and their families may present any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.

Schedule for the day:

11:00 am - 1:00 pm Entertainment

1200 pm - 1:30 pm Lunch

1:30 pm Gold Star Rose Ceremony / Main Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.