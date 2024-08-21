Wisconsin shines as a foreign direct investment destination

From L to R: Richard Garman, director of economic development and finance with the North Dakota Department of Commerce; Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer with WEDC; Dave Burrows, executive vice president of engagement and business development with the Dayton Development Coalition; Adam Breeze, UK and Ireland representative with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

Wisconsin highlighted its strengths as a destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) with its presence at the 2024 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

The event, held outside Washington, D.C., in June, seeks to enhance economic growth and job creation by attracting FDI into the U.S. This year’s event was the largest in history, with more than 5,000 attendees, including more than 2,500 international delegates representing 96 international markets.

In its presence this year, Wisconsin emphasized recent wins such as federal recognition of the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub and announcements of large projects such as those by Kikkoman and Microsoft. Forward BIOLABS CEO and Founder Jessica Martin Eckerly moderated a panel featuring innovative health technology startups, and WEDC Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer Sam Rikkers was a panelist on a session that focused on FDI aftercare strategy—that is, maintaining and expanding relationships with businesses beyond the initial investment phase.

Effective FDI aftercare is crucial for ensuring that the company making the investment has a positive experience, which encourages them to not only continue their operations in Wisconsin but also to consider further expansion and reinvestment in the state.

“Wisconsin stands out as a premier destination for investment, not only due to its thriving economic sectors but also because of our commitment to ongoing aftercare for businesses,” says Rikkers. “Companies such as Kikkoman, Komatsu, and Bruschi have chosen to expand here because Wisconsin offers a supportive ecosystem that nurtures long-term success. Our state’s proactive approach in fostering business growth and providing support underscores why Wisconsin is an exceptional place to invest and thrive.”

With 170 FDI projects announced in Wisconsin from 2014 to 2024 that span diverse sectors such as industrial equipment, real estate, and food and beverage processing, Wisconsin has a strong history of FDI, with top sources including Switzerland, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The Wisconsin delegation held more than 100 meetings during the SelectUSA Investment Summit to try to grow this base further.

“Wisconsin’s participation at the SelectUSA Summit is part of a dedicated strategy to welcome FDI to Wisconsin,” says WEDC International Business Development Director Francisco Carrillo. “By actively engaging with international investors, we are not only showcasing our diverse opportunities but also reinforcing the critical role of FDI in driving economic growth and innovation.”