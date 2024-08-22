Censornet Integrates Posture Management into its Security Platform

Posture Management saves cyber professionals time and reduces workloads by making it easier to detect and correct misconfigured infrastructures and platforms

BASINGSTOKE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cybersecurity provider, Censornet , has simplified compliance and risk management for mid-market enterprises by introducing a Posture Management module into its cloud security platform. Designed to significantly reduce the burden on time-poor cyber professionals, the compliance module makes it easier to identify misconfigurations in cloud services. It speeds up the process to take corrective action to rectify vulnerabilities, reducing the risk of exposure and potential data breaches.Censornet’s Posture Management automates the monitoring and detection of non-compliant configurations across cloud infrastructure (CSPM) and SaaS applications (SSPM), enforcing secure configurations. It seamlessly scans the whole environment – and clearly highlights potential vulnerabilities and compliance risks further enhancing an organisation’s Zero Trust framework.By prioritising the vulnerabilities that could have the biggest impact on an organisation, Posture Management autonomously delivers information on urgent and critical fixes directly to an inbox or preferred communications channel such as Slack or Microsoft Teams. It will then either take automated remediation or instantly guide users to external sources that advise on the corrective action that needs to be taken.“Posture Management isn’t just a helping hand for mid-market IT teams, it’s an added resource. It cuts through the cyber noise, to provide a shortlist of the most critical misconfigurations that need to be addressed,” said Gareth Lockwood, VP of Product at Censornet. “By significantly reducing the time it takes to implement corrective action, we are giving precious hours back to overworked cybersecurity professionals.”Posture Management also provides organisations with a time-efficient tool for completing audits and preparing compliance documentation for industry-wide standards such as Cyber Essentials and ISO2700, as well as sector specific standards including PCI DSS 4.0 for the financial services industry.Hicham Bennani, Head of Customer Success at Censornet added: “Mid-sized organisations are facing increased interest in any third-party services that their infrastructure is built on. The challenge is that auditing interconnected cloud environments for compliance is hard work and time intensive. Often, they’re bombarded with over 250 alerts. And many of those are irrelevant. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, Censornet’s compliance module is personalised to each organisation –allowing them to understand the risks they care about, reducing the time they need to invest in finding out how to fix it. And importantly, it provides an audit trail that shows their organisation is in line with compliance.”Censornet’s compliance module provides an intuitive dashboard that offers:Secure data access – By combining Posture Management with Censornet’s Cloud Application Security Broker, organisations can detect which SaaS Apps are in use and ensure robust user security with full visibility of security configurations.Personalised corrective action – When remedial actions are needed, users are instantly shown the necessary steps to correct the security gap in 3rd party services.Increased operational efficiency – By adapting to changes in the IT environment and completing regular scans of configurations, Posture Management makes it easier to manage multiple product vendors.Reduced risk with automated assessments – Cloud infrastructure security assessments are automated through simpleAPI-based connectors to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and SaaS services such as Microsoft 365, OneDrive and Salesforce.- ENDS -About CensornetHeadquartered in an innovation hub in Basingstoke, UK, Censornet gives mid-market organisations the confidence and control of enterprise-grade cyber protection. Its AI powered cloud security platform integrates attack intel across email, web, and cloud to ensure cyber defences react at lightning speed. More at: https://censornet.com/

