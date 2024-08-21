Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel Come Together to Strengthen Disaster Preparedness in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel jointly organized the Vietnam mission stop to strengthen disaster response preparedness and international cooperation. The mission will take place from August 19 through August 31.

In Quang Ngai, the PP24-2 and PA24-3 programs will bring together approximately 200 participants, including personnel from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Chile, Japan, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City will attend the opening ceremony on Aug. 20.

“During this year’s Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel mission, we highlight the enduring friendship that drives the U.S.-Vietnam relationship forward in disaster response, medicine, and education. This progress is even more meaningful when we consider how our two countries have overcome our shared past to build a brighter future for the next generation,” said U.S. Consul General Susan Burns.

The Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel humanitarian mission includes a range of activities aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities, providing humanitarian assistance, and fostering mutual understanding between partnering nations. Medical professionals will conduct exchanges and training sessions at various hospitals and medical centers in Quang Ngai, covering topics such as mass casualty incidents, surgeries, public health, and infectious diseases. In addition, U.S. and Vietnamese officials will hold discussions on forest fire prevention, coastal erosion, and natural disaster management, accompanied by a site survey of the Nghia An anti-erosion embankment.

“Our leaders understand the importance of collaboration, with experts both inside and outside of government, to strengthen and enhance the resilience of vulnerable communities, particularly through disaster preparedness initiatives,” said U.S. Navy Captain Daniel Keeler, PP24-2 mission commander. “We aim to strengthen coordination on regional and global issues of shared concern and interest, contributing to collective efforts to uphold peace, stability, cooperation, and development both in the region and worldwide.”

Construction efforts will also play a significant role in the mission, with repairs and renovations planned at several local facilities, including Tinh Minh Kindergarten, Nghia Lo Medical Station, Tinh Khe Elementary School, and Tinh Khe Medical Station. These projects are designed to improve the infrastructure and resilience of local community sites. The mission will also emphasize community engagement through a series of English language and music exchanges with students at local schools, fostering cultural interactions and mutual understanding.

“We are dedicated to working with each host nation and our sister branches to enhance capacity,

interoperability, combined readiness, and partnership in the Indo-Pacific,” said Major Bradley

Emmett, PA24-3 mission commander. “The relationships built and sustained with our partners

through these missions, civil-military operations, and military exchanges help preserve peace and stability in the region. We look forward to working with them in the upcoming week.”

The PP24-2 and PA24-3 mission represents a milestone in foreign affairs engagement with Quang Ngai province, reinforcing the U.S.-Vietnam bilateral relationship nearly a year after the two countries upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The program underscores the province’s commitment to global partnerships and disaster preparedness.

For information on Pacific Partnership and Pacific Angel visit: www.clwp.navy.mil/Pacific-Partnership and https://www.pacaf.af.mil