Attorneys Todd Baker, Rachel Schrager, Brian Andino, and Tiffany Fanelli honored in 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch

Attorneys Todd L. Baker, Rachel R. Schrager, Brian Andino, and Tiffany Fanelli Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America 2025 Edition

Their inclusion in the Ones to Watch in America 2025 Edition is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the high regard in which they are held by their peers in the legal community.” — Christine Stewart

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kogan & DiSalvo proudly announces that four of its distinguished attorneys—Todd L. Baker, Rachel R. Schrager, Brian Andino, and Tiffany Fanelli—have been named recipients of the Best Lawyers : Ones to Watchin America 2025 Edition. This prestigious recognition is awarded to lawyers who have demonstrated outstanding professional excellence in private practice, and it reflects the highest levels of respect from their peers for their exceptional legal skill, professionalism, and integrity.The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchawards are the result of a rigorous peer-review process. This year’s edition, marking the fifth release of the Ones to Watch category, was based on over 27 million evaluations, including a record-breaking 4.2 million responses. Inclusion in this list is not only an honor but a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise demonstrated by these attorneys in their respective fields.Todd L. Baker has been recognized for his excellence in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. His dedication to his clients and his profound legal acumen have earned him this prestigious accolade, further establishing his reputation as a leader in his field.Rachel R. Schrager has been honored for her outstanding work in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Her relentless pursuit of justice and commitment to providing the highest quality legal service are reflected in this distinguished recognition.Brian Andino has been acknowledged for his exemplary contributions in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. His expertise and innovative approach to complex legal matters have made him a standout among his peers.Tiffany Fanelli has been recognized for her exceptional performance in Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Her dedication to her clients and her skillful handling of intricate legal issues have earned her this well-deserved honor.“We are incredibly proud of Todd, Rachel, Brian, and Tiffany for receiving this recognition from Best Lawyers,” said a spokesperson for Kogan & DiSalvo. “Their inclusion in the Ones to Watch in America 2025 Edition is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the high regard in which they are held by their peers in the legal community.”Best Lawyers has been a trusted resource for identifying top legal talent for over 40 years, making this recognition a significant milestone in the careers of these rising stars at Kogan & DiSalvo.About Kogan & DiSalvo:Kogan & DiSalvo is a leading law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal services to clients throughout Florida. With a team of experienced and highly skilled attorneys, the firm is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for its clients. Kogan & DiSalvo has offices in Boynton Beach, Delray, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Stuart, Palm Bay, Vero Beach, Tampa, and St. Petersburg. For more information, visit www.kogan-disalvo.com

Kogan & DiSalvo Broward County

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.