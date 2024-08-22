PB5STAR ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL PLAYER HANNAH BLATT

Partnership Highlights PB5star’s Commitment to Supporting Top Talent in Women’s Pickleball

FLORIDA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PB5star, a leading name in pickleball apparel, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of professional pickleball player Hannah Blatt. Known for her impressive achievements on the court and her dedication to the sport, Hannah is a rising star in the pickleball community. This partnership underscores PB5star’s commitment to empowering athletes and advancing the sport of pickleball, especially among women.

Hannah Blatt’s journey into the world of pickleball began after a successful career in professional squash. Her natural talent quickly became evident as she transitioned to pickleball, earning her a place among the sport’s top competitors. “Pickleball sparked a new passion for competition in me,” Hannah shared. “I’m excited to be partnering with PB5star, a brand that truly understands and supports the needs of athletes like myself.”

PB5star is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “We are incredibly proud to sponsor such a talented and dedicated player,” said Chris Gallagher, Founder and CEO at PB5star. “Hannah embodies the spirit of competition and excellence that our brand strives to support. We look forward to watching her continue to achieve great things on the court.”

In addition to her athletic prowess, Hannah is also known for her dedication to health and fitness. Her rigorous training schedule includes daily gym sessions, pickleball drills, and a focus on nutrition. “My week when I’m not traveling consists of one gym session a day and two pickleball sessions a day,” Hannah explained. “I also incorporate Pilates, yoga, cycling, and CrossFit into my routine.”

Hannah’s impressive track record includes winning the first-ever national title at the CNPL 2023, a moment she describes as her best win to date. Her favorite shot on the court? The Around The Post (ATP) shot, which showcases her agility and precision.

With this sponsorship, PB5star and Hannah Blatt are poised to make waves in the pickleball community. As pickleball continues to grow in popularity, this partnership highlights the importance of supporting athletes who are pushing the boundaries of the sport and inspiring others to join the game.

WHO IS HANNAH BLATT?

Hannah Blatt is a professional pickleball player who transitioned into the sport after successfully playing squash in NCAA D1 and the professional circuit. She had strong performance in the Canadian National Pickleball League before relocating and playing across leagues in the US. Known for her competitive spirit and dedication to the sport, Hannah has quickly risen through the ranks in pickleball, both as a competitor and as a promoter of the game. Her transition to pickleball allowed her to leverage her athleticism and strategic thinking. She captures attention with her rigorous training regimen, her personal style and passion for the sport making her a standout athlete in the pickleball community.

WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF PB5STAR SPONSORING HANNAH BLATT?

PB5star’s sponsorship of Hannah Blatt signifies the brand’s dedication to supporting emerging talent in the sport of pickleball, particularly among women. This partnership aligns with PB5star’s mission to promote excellence in the sport by providing top-tier apparel that enhances performance on the court.

WHAT IS ONE OF PB5STAR'S STANDOUT PIECES FOR WOMEN'S PICKLEBALL APPAREL?

One of PB5star’s standout pieces for women’s pickleball apparel is the Side Split Skirt. This skirt combines style with functionality, featuring a sleek design that allows for maximum mobility on the court. Made with a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, the Side Split Pickleball Skirt keeps players cool and comfortable during intense matches. Its side split detail not only adds a fashionable touch but also enhances freedom of movement, making it an ideal choice for players who want to look great and play even better.

WHAT MAKES PB5STAR’S PICKLEBALL APPAREL UNIQUE?

At PB5star, we take pride in designing and manufacturing our own products, setting our athletic wear apart from other brands. By focusing on smaller runs with established mid-sized suppliers, we ensure meticulous attention to detail. This approach not only prioritizes quality over quantity but also helps avoid waste. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every piece of apparel we produce meets the highest standards of durability, comfort, and style.

We are so confident that we have the Match Fit 30-day Promise. If something isn’t the perfect match, you can return any item within 30 days of purchase. No hassle, no fuss.

ABOUT PB5STAR:

PB5star is a premier pickleball apparel company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven women’s pickleball clothing and men’s pickleball clothing. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. By combining innovative design with premium materials, we create apparel that stands out on and off the court. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers gear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience. Visit us at https://www.pb5star.com.

