FDLE arrests Doral man for possession of child sexual abuse material

August 21, 2024

DORAL, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) yesterday arrested Idelfonso Ramirez Sanchez, 73, of Doral, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), a second-degree felony.

In June, the FDLE Miami cyber-crime squad and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began an undercover internet operation that located devices in the South Florida area sharing child sexual abuse material.

On Tuesday, FDLE agents, analysts, and the Special Operations Team (SOT) served a search warrant. The search resulted in the seizure of multiple devices from the residence.

The preliminary analysis revealed hundreds of files of CSAM were downloaded onto the subject’s devices.

Additional charges may be added upon further forensic analysis.

Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center.

The Office of the Miami-Dade State Attorney assisted in the pre-arrest preparation and is prosecuting this case.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

