Maryland Students Head Back to School for the 2024-25 Academic Year

August 21, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD (August 21, 2024) – School bells are ringing for students across Maryland starting Wednesday, August 21, as Frederick and St. Mary’s counties open their doors for the 2024-25 academic year.

Through Tuesday, September 3, all 24 local school systems will welcome approximately 890,140 students overall for the first day of school and a new year of teaching and learning.

“Very soon, classrooms across Maryland will be buzzing with discovery, innovation, and creativity,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our incredible teachers and staff for their tireless efforts and dedication in preparing for this school year. Their hard work ensures that our students have the best possible start.”

“The first week of school is an incredibly exciting time of year for students, staff, and families, and it sets the tone for the school year to come,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, Maryland State Board of Education President. “The State Board is eager for the core work of teaching and learning to begin in classrooms across in Maryland. We wish students, educators, and families a safe, purposeful, and joyful return to school.”

The State Board and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) have implemented a strategic agenda grounded in improving literacy and mathematics outcomes, investing in early childhood and continued implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The State Board appointed Dr. Wright to a full term as State Superintendent starting July 1 after she served for six months in the interim role. In September, she will kick off a series of community forums about elevating public education.

“We want every student to have the tools they need for success,” said Dr. Wright. “From school bus drivers to educators, school leaders and every staff member in between, everyone plays a role in student success. We help to make sure that every day is a great day for our students, starting on the first day of school.”

2024-25 First Day of School in Maryland School Systems

August 21 — Frederick, St. Mary’s

August 26 — Allegany, Anne Arundel*, Baltimore City, Baltimore, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s*, Talbot, Washington, Worcester

August 27 — Calvert

August 28 — Caroline

September 3 — Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester*, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Somerset, Wicomico*

Note: Asterisk denotes staggered openings for certain grades and/or schools.

