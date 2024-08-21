ONLC Training Expands Autodesk Offerings with Extended AutoCAD for Novices Course

ONLC Training has been a trusted name in IT and professional education since 1983, with over 100 locations nationwide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training, a leader in IT education and professional development, announces a comprehensive roster of Autodesk classes, headlined by an innovative extended version of its popular AutoCAD for Novices course. This expansion reflects ONLC's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of professionals in the design and engineering fields.Extended AutoCAD for Novices: Building a Stronger FoundationThe standout offering in ONLC's Autodesk lineup is the newly expanded 5-day AutoCAD for Novices course, priced at $2,495. This program enhances the standard 3-day AutoCAD class with additional time for practice and skill-building.Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC, explains: "We found that many people in our 3-day class needed more time to practice and build their skills. By expanding the course to 5 days, we're ensuring that novices have the time they need to truly grasp the fundamentals and feel confident in their abilities."Comprehensive Autodesk Course OfferingsONLC offers a wide range of Autodesk classes to meet various skill levels and specializations:AutoCAD: From novice to advanced levels, including on-demand options3D Modeling: AutoCAD 3D Drawing and Modeling, and Civil 3DInventor: Introduction to Solid Modeling, with on-demand optionsRevit: Architecture, MEP, and BIM Management courses"Our goal is to provide a comprehensive learning path for professionals at all stages of their careers," Williamson adds. "Whether you're just starting with AutoCAD or looking to master advanced Autodesk tools, ONLC has a course tailored to your needs."Flexible Learning OptionsONLC offers flexible learning options for all its Autodesk courses, including:In-person training at over 100 locations nationwideLive online instructor-led classesOn-demand, self-study courses for AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Inventor, and RevitBridging the Skills GapThe expansion of ONLC's Autodesk offerings comes at a crucial time for the industry. "We're seeing a growing demand for skilled Autodesk professionals," Williamson notes. "By offering these extended and specialized courses, we're helping to bridge the skills gap and prepare the workforce for the complex design challenges of tomorrow."Enroll TodayThe extended AutoCAD for Novices course and other Autodesk classes are now open for enrollment. Prices range from $895 for comprehensive on-demand courses to $2,495 for extended in-person training. Professionals looking to enhance their skills or organizations seeking to upskill their teams are encouraged to visit our website or call 800-288-8221 to learn more and register.About ONLC TrainingONLC Training has been a trusted name in IT and professional education since 1983, with over 100 locations nationwide. Known for our commitment to innovation and quality, we've trained over 500,000 people, establishing ourselves as a leader in the training industry. ONLC specializes in delivering cutting-edge technology training, helping individuals and organizations stay ahead in rapidly evolving fields.

