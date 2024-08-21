Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities hosts Southern African Regional Webinar on The Economic Empowerment of Women, 21 to 22 Aug

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) will host, a two-day hybrid webinar on the economic empowerment of women in the region. The esteemed participants will include distinguished Regional representatives responsible for Gender and Economic Inclusion and Secretaries responsible for Gender Issues across the Southern Region.

The hybrid meeting will take place as follows and members of the media are invited to attend the conference as follows:

Date: 21 August – 22 August 2024

Time: 10:00-15:00

Venue: Premier Hotel Pretoria (Stanza Bopape Street)

The webinar will explore the critical issues surrounding the economic empowerment of women including youth and persons with disabilities in the region. The discussion will include initiatives frameworks and agreements at national and regional levels centred on the following, Trade, economy and economic empowerment of women, youth and persons with disabilities and sharing best practices on appropriate and efficient economic policy responses which have an impact on Women.

For Media enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala: Director of Communication - Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities 060 543 0672 or Cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za