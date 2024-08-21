Ventripoint Receives Medical Device License in Canada to Sell Next Generation, AI-powered, Heart-scanning Technology

The VMS+4.0 is an engineering breakthrough which allows detailed heart analysis even on patients with pacemakers who cannot go into a MRI

This engineering breakthrough enlarges our market opportunity as it now empowers healthcare providers with accurate and reliable cardiac measurements and without the restrictions associated with MRI.” — Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO

TORONTO, ON, CA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT; OTC:VPTDF) a leader in whole heart analysis, is pleased to announce that it has received a Medical Device License from Health Canada for its latest product offering, VMS+4.0. This is a major milestone for Ventripoint as it continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to cardiac clinicians worldwide.

VMS+4.0 offers a significant improvement in user experience through the automation of the image processing steps. This streamlined workflow leads to a significant reduction in operator time without compromising the accuracy of the measurements. Additionally, this release is optimized to work seamlessly with Ventripoint’s recently announced magnet-free sensors, further enhancing efficiency, ease of use and applicability.

“We are delighted to receive the license and will immediately introduce the enhanced capabilities of the new version to Canadian cardiologists and healthcare providers,” said Ventripoint President and CEO, Hugh MacNaught. “The advances introduced in VMS+4.0 enable its use for patients with intracardiac devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators, who cannot go into an MRI. This engineering breakthrough enlarges our market opportunity as it now empowers healthcare providers with a powerful tool that delivers accurate and reliable cardiac measurements in a more efficient manner and without the restrictions associated with MRI.”

VMS+4.0 will be marketed as a premium product in Canada to complement our base product VMS+3.0, which has already received regulatory clearances from US-FDA, Health Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the European Union (E.U.) and is being used by leading hospitals in the U.S., E.U., U.K. and Canada.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint is an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh MacNaught

hmacnaught@ventripoint.com

604-671-4201

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

