Ventripoint Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Convertible Debenture Private Placement

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSX:VPT)

TORONTO, ON, CA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Corporation”, TSXV:VPT) announces that it will seek approval of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV” or the “Exchange”) to extend its previously announced non-brokered private placement (“Offering”) of unsecured convertible debentures (“Debentures”) for a further thirty (30) days. (See press releases dated April 11, 2024, May 13, 2024, May 14, 2024, June 27, 2024 and July 2, 2024.)

The principal amount of each $1,000 of Debenture will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into 4,000 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Share”) for an effective conversion price of CDN$0.25 per Common Share (the “Conversion Price”),

The Debentures bear simple interest at an annual rate of ten per cent (10%), calculated on the principal amount, with any accrued but unpaid interest under the Debentures due and payable semi-annually in arrears in either cash or at the option of the Corporation 40% cash and 60% Common Shares, with the number of Common Shares being determined by using the 20-day volume-weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) on that date that is five (5) days prior to the last trading day of the applicable period.

The Debentures will convert automatically into Common Shares of the Corporation in the event the Corporations’ Common Shares closing price prior to October 20, 2026 exceeds $0.50 on the Exchange for five (5) consecutive trading days based on volume weighted average closing price (“Automatic Conversion”). In the event of Automatic Conversion, each Debenture holder will receive warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase that number of Common Shares as is equal to 50% of the shares issuable on conversion of the Debentures until October 20, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.70 per share. In the event the Common Shares of the Corporation closing price on the Exchange exceeds $1.00 for 5 consecutive trading days, based on volume weighted average price, the Corporation will have the right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants to ten (10) days.

The Corporation will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund operational costs related sales and marketing, additional key personnel, and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued and issuable pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to approval by the Exchange.

The securities offered will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent a registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. George Adams

gadams@ventripoint.com

519-803-6937

