Ventripoint Hires ERG to Provide Investor Relations Services

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSX:VPT)

TORONTO, ON, CA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. ("Ventripoint" or the "Company"), (TSXV:VPT; OTCQB:VPTDF) announces it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the “IR Agreement”) with Empire Relations Group Inc. (“ERG”). The IR Agreement is for a term of 4 months commencing on July 26, 2024 with a Company option to extend the agreement for an additional 3 months.

ERG specializes in outreach to professional investors, who are interested in companies with novel medical products, which will change healthcare, and Ventripoint meets all of ERG’s criteria with its disruptive technology to better visualize the heart using routine ultrasound exams.

Pursuant to the IR Agreement, Empire will be paid a fee of USD$18,000 for the initial term of the agreement.

The IR Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

Ventripoint has become an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary knowledge-based reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. George Adams

gadams@ventripoint.com

519-803-6937

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

