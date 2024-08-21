Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Celebrates Grand Opening in Reno on August 29

Family Brings Legacy Brand to Town—First 100 Guests Enjoy Free Ice Cream for a Year!

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reno, Nevada, famously known as "The Biggest Little City in the World," is about to get a whole lot sweeter! Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream , premium, fun-filled flavors since 1945, is opening a new location at 13987 South Virginia Street, within the Shayden Summit Mall. The grand opening celebration will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at 11 am. The first 100 people in line will receive Free Ice Cream for a year!Handel's Reno will be a family-run store, led by seasoned franchisees Andy and Susie Nava, along with Andy's sister and new franchisee, Cristina Ferguson.Ferguson has lived in Reno for 35 years and is excited to bring Handel’s to the community. Along with her husband Shaune, a Deputy for the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and their two kids, Cristina looks forward to working with a brand that embodies a family-focused spirit and delivers high-quality products.“My brother and I had been discussing opening a business and planning our retirement goals for a few years. Every time I visited him in Texas, we’d go to Handel’s, and I fell in love with the Banana Cream Pie flavor. I kept thinking, ‘How can I bring this to Reno?’ Soon enough, we were speaking with Handel’s,” said Ferguson, co-owner of Handel’s Reno. “As we learned about Handel’s, we saw they shared our family-centered values and were drawn in by its nostalgia. Ice cream brings joy, and I cherish watching people light up in the shop—kids and adults rediscovering that childlike wonder."Handel’s Reno is a 2,500 sq. ft. walk-in, walk-up store and will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. It will offer pickup, delivery, and catering services, along with a welcoming patio. Guests can enjoy a variety of handmade flavors, including Banana Cream Pie, Blue Monster, Buckeye, Graham Central Station, Coconut Caramel Delight, and more."We love Reno and believe the community will fall in love with Handel’s just as we have. We are excited to bring this heritage brand to the area and to support and partner with local schools, teams, and organizations,” added Ferguson.For more information about Handel’s Reno, visit the link here or follow them on Instagram @handelsreno and Facebook @handelsnorthernnevada.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream, handmade in stores every day, since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams in the World.Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News , and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel’s currently has over 140 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.