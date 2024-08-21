Datalogz Hosts Successful Event on the Future of Analytics and BI in NYC

Datalogz Future Frontiers NYC

Data leaders Guy Lehman and Xingchu Liu offered insight into how AI helps solve problems, and why data management and governance are vital to foster adoption.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datalogz , the leading innovator in the data and business intelligence ops space, recently hosted an exclusive event in New York City, bringing together top data leaders from Fortune 1000 enterprises to discuss the future of analytics and business intelligence in the AI era.The event, Future Frontiers: Navigating Enterprise Analytics in the AI Era, featured a distinguished panel of speakers including Guy Lehman, former CDO of Honeywell and SVP of Data at Walmart, currently Principal Consultant at Cynozure Group, and Xingchu Liu, Ph.D., Chief Commercial and Analytics Officer of Pfizer. The panel was expertly moderated by Logan Havern, CEO and Founder of Datalogz.Panelists discussed the tension that exists in the rapid advancement of AI capabilities. Enterprises are eager to roll out new data products that could provide a competitive advantage, but are quickly confronting challenges that spring from management of the underlying data.As automation and analysis tools move from the promise of innovation to the practicalities of scale, business and government leaders must confront challenges with BI sprawl, data governance, and advancing data-driven culture that is core to effective data management. The increasing speed and volume of data accelerates these struggles, meaning there is more need for guardrails to create trust and ensure effectiveness, not less.The discussion started around the excitement around Generative AI and how that has created new demand for data and analytics products. The introduction of these new data products must be coupled with efforts to shift mindsets and behavior, as well as training that helps entire companies see the value that these new tools can bring and understand how to use them most effectively. The importance of trust in data programs will only be compounded with the growth of AI, as more data and faster capabilities create more potential for inaccuracy and duplication to impact decision making and undercut value.Lehman says, "There are such new and interesting capabilities available with AI/GenAI and Data, but never lose track of the tangible business goal or objecting you are seeking to solve. This is not a solution looking for a problem.”The keys to successful transformation made up many of the top discussion points throughout the event, and panelists offered a reminder to the leaders in the room: Successful data management requires leadership and collaboration between people, just as much as cutting-edge technology and effective data management.A common theme throughout the event was that data leaders must keep their focus on how they can leverage data analytics to make an impact on people. The discussion centered around driving successful organizational change and in doing so, people have to come first. Once the focus is on shifting mindsets and behavior, only then can the power of technology be embraced.Additionally, the evening's discussions covered a wide range of topics, including:- The impact of AI on enterprise analytics- Strategies for navigating the rapidly evolving data landscape- Best practices for leveraging analytics to drive business value- Data as cost vs profit center- The future role of C-level data roles in data-driven organizations"We aimed to foster a thoughtful discussion on how analytics and business intelligence are shaping the enterprise landscape," said Havern. "The insights shared by our esteemed panelists were not only thought-provoking but also highly relevant to the challenges and opportunities facing today's data leaders."Lehman says "I am grateful that Datalogz hosted an event of this nature bringing together Data and Analytics leaders - there is so much change underway it's a great forum to share experiences, hear new capabilities, and validate and/or challenge beliefs"Attendees, comprising CDOs, CIOs, CISOs, and other data leaders from Fortune 1000 companies, engaged in lively conversations and networking opportunities throughout the event.The gathering provided a unique platform for these executives to share experiences, challenges, and innovative solutions in the field of data analytics."Events like these are crucial for fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing in our industry," commented one attendee. "The caliber of speakers and the depth of discussions were truly exceptional."For those unable to attend or looking to revisit the insights shared, a video recording of the panel discussion is available on the Datalogz YouTube channel The event concluded with a dinner catered by Beyond Sushi, allowing for continued networking and informal discussions among participants.Datalogz plans to host similar events in the future, continuing its commitment to driving innovation and thought leadership in the analytics and business intelligence space.For more information about Datalogz and future events, please visit datalogz.io/events

