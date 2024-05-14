Indicium and Datalogz Announce a Joint Strategic Partnership in New York City
Datalogz and Indicium partner to revolutionize data governance, combining BI Ops with data and AI consultancy to empower organizations with smarter insights.
Together, we will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, enabling them to make smarter decisions and drive business growth.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datalogz, the pioneer in ending BI sprawl for data-mature entities, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Indicium, a leading data and AI consultancy renowned for its commitment to fostering data-driven cultures within organizations. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the realm of data governance solutions, as both entities together aim to deliver unprecedented insights into data governance, security, and usage.
— Logan Havern
Indicium is a premier data and AI consultancy born in the Modern Data Stack and purpose-built to help companies adopt a data-driven culture. It has seven years of experience delivering complex data products for some of the world's largest brands, including PepsiCo, Burger King, Bayer, Volvo, and many more. Indicium supports clients at every stage of the journey, from strategy to execution and training, so they can become truly data-driven, AI-enabled organizations. It builds data solutions alongside partners like Databricks, Snowflake, dbt Labs, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft, and many more.
As Indicium's portfolio of enterprise-level clients grew, the team kept running into the same data governance issues. After working with Datalogz on just one project, the organization's team understood just how valuable the insights of the tools are. By combining Datalogz's cutting-edge BI Ops tool with Indicium's unparalleled expertise in data strategy, execution, and training, organizations can expect transformative outcomes in their data governance initiatives.
Speaking of the partnership, the CEO of Datalogz, Logan Havern, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Indicium in our shared mission to revolutionize data governance. Together, we will empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data, enabling them to make smarter decisions and drive business growth."
On May 2, Indicium had announced the launch of its first United States office in New York City, with the support of a Series A funding round led by Columbia Capital. Indicium is committed to growing its New York team to provide more global customers with end-to-end data solutions that empower organizations to effectively leverage AI.
The partnership between Datalogz and Indicium comes at a critical juncture, as organizations grapple with increasingly complex data governance challenges. By leveraging Datalogz's real-time visibility into BI environments alongside Indicium's comprehensive consultancy services, businesses can navigate these challenges with confidence, ensuring their BI ecosystems remain secure, efficient, and compliant.
“Datalogz offers customers crucial visibility into their environment, improving the quality and quantity of insights for data governance, security, and usage. Our team is built to tackle issues as Datalogz finds them, ensuring that your environment stays secure, efficient, and compliant. Indicium knows exactly what to do with the insights from Datalogz to efficiently and effectively maintain your environment,” said Daniel Avancini, Chief Data Officer and Co-Founder of Indicium.
About Datalogz
Datalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization's Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.
Press Contact: Tina Bhatia, tina@datalogz.io
About Indicium
Founded in 2017, Indicium is a data consultancy committed to fostering a data-driven culture within organizations. It specializes in identifying the optimal strategies and teams for data projects, crafting customized methodologies, and overseeing projects from inception to completion. Indicium’s services encompass consultancy, training, and the development of data platforms and products in Data Science, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence. Based in New York, US, and São Paulo, Brazil, Indicium has completed over 600 data projects, achieving 150% ROI on projects. Recognized as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Indicium’s commitment to excellence and innovation defines its leadership in data-driven transformation. More info at www.indicium.tech.
Press Contact: Kevin Wolf, kevin@tgprllc.com
Tina Bhatia
Datalogz
tina@datalogz.io
